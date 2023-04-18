'Love Is Blind' 's Jackie Apologizes for 'Tasteless and Disrespectful' Marshall Digs: 'All I Can Do Is Learn'

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds is apologizing for how everything went down with Marshall Glaze on Love Is Blind.

Jackie, 27, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a lengthy apology — and a message of thanks — for her ex-fiancé. "I would like to start this off by saying I sincerely apologize and take accountability for my actions and words in my relationship between Marshall and I," Jackie wrote.

"I would also like to apologize and take accountability for my disparaging remarks as well in those leaked messages. It was tasteless and disrespectful to speak about anyone that way," she continued. "It was never a battle between Marshall and I."

Jackie's statement also included clarification that she ended her engagement with Marshall before she pursued a relationship with Josh Demas — whom she is still dating now. "I also want to take the time to express my gratitude and appreciation for Marshall clearing up that I did in fact end the relationship before meeting Josh at the coffee shop," she wrote in reference to Marshall, 27, speaking on The Viall Files podcast Tuesday. "I understand that it was a quick transition from one relationship to another but this relationship did not start as most do in the real world."

Jackie's message ended with an admission that she and Marshall have "personally apologized to each and also took accountability for our actions and have moved on," also offering an apology to viewers for her behavior.

She summed up, "All I can do is learn and grow from this experience."

The two got engaged sight unseen on season 4 of Love Is Blind, but called it quits after returning to Seattle — at which point Jackie reconnected with Josh, her other love interest from the pods.

Jackie did not appear in person at Sunday's Love Is Blind live reunion. Instead, she had a pre-recorded segment with Josh and co-host Vanessa Lachey. "I have grown within the last year," she insisted. "That person that I've seen was a totally different Jackie, to be honest."

Jackie and Josh. Netflix

Still, Marshall admitted he felt "slighted" that Jackie did not attend the reunion taping for a final conversation. "For the second time in this experience, I have been slighted. One at the altar and now at the reunion," he said.

Jackie and Marshall never made it to the altar after deciding to break off their engagement following multiple intense arguments during their LIB journey.

Marshall tried to make things work with Jackie until their final moments, even going tuxedo shopping with his male costars. However, Jackie was seen skipping her wedding dress fitting in order to meet Josh.

Jackie and Josh ultimately agreed to be together after Josh, 31, confessed his love for her.

She ended her engagement with Marshall by telling him, "I don't wanna be with you anymore. I just can't be with you."

"That is very hurtful," Marshall responded, adding to cameras, "I chose wrong. I wish her nothing but the best. If that's with Josh, do your thing. Good luck."

Marshall and Jackie. Netflix

Marshall previously told PEOPLE he didn't "have any regrets" about his Love Is Blind experience, despite it ultimately ending in heartbreak.

"Everything happened for a reason," he said. "And I have no ill will or wish harm on anyone. Life is too short to go about holding grudges or anything."

The marketing manager even expressed his support for Jackie and Josh's relationship.

"I don't have any feelings towards Josh or Jackie being together. If that's truly what makes them happy, great for them," Marshall said. "Obviously, was not the best choice for me. And I'm definitely grateful for the experience, nonetheless."

Courtesy of Netflix

As for Jackie, she told PEOPLE she only has one "regret" from her love journey on the Netflix reality series.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple. Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship," she said. "But I don't have no regrets. The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods. That's the only thing I regret."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming in full on the platform.