'Love Is Blind' : Jackie and Josh Give Relationship Update as Marshall Feels 'Slighted' They Skipped Reunion

Second chances ran rampant among Love Is Blind season 4's couples.

Not only did Zack Goytowski marry Bliss Poureetezadi after breaking up with Irina Solomonova, but Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds started a relationship with Josh Demas once she split from fiancé Marshall Glaze.

After Sunday's season 4 reunion finally kicked off, Jackie, 27, and Josh, 31, clarified — in a pre-taped video interview with co-host Vanessa Lachey — where things stand between them today.

"We're taking our time with everything," Josh said. "You know what I mean? Life comes at you fast and we don't want to rush anything. I think sometimes, you can rush love. We live together now. We got a dog. We got a fish. I'm a girl dad!"

Watching the show back led Jackie to believe she's changed. "I have grown within the last year. That person that I've seen was a totally different Jackie, to be honest," she told Vanessa, 42.

Jackie also took a moment to "clear up some things" that may have been misconstrued. "Okay, so I broke up with Marshall before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. It looks like I'm a cheater and I am not a cheater," she explained.

Jackie and Josh. Netflix

The show made it seem that Jackie's first date with Josh took place during her wedding dress fitting. Jackie previously claimed on Instagram April 8 that she had actually broken up with Marshall prior to meeting Josh at the coffee shop.

"I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" Jackie wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date."

Jackie and Marshall never made it to the altar after deciding to break off their engagement following multiple intense arguments. At that time, Jackie decided to pursue a relationship with Josh.

Elsewhere in the pre-recorded reunion interview, Vanessa asked Jackie what caused her to break things off with Marshall.

"It happened off-camera when we were filling out the marriage certificate," Jackie said. "He had called me a derogatory name and we fought about it and he left for three days. I think what it was was it was a bad joke. It was one of those where we were joking, but it just came off as bad."

Marshall later told Vanessa during the live portion of the reunion that "there's a difference between joking with someone and being able to move on from it if there is a pressure point." He also owned up to telling Jackie, "You got a strong jawline. I mean, like, you could've been a man for all I know," though he claimed that wasn't the aforementioned derogatory comment.

Vanessa also questioned whether Jackie still had her engagement ring from Marshall. Jackie confirmed that she did, and she suspected Marshall wanted it back because "he wanted to propose to another castmate."

Marshall admitted during the live portion that he connected with castmate Kacia Clark after his breakup with Jackie after Kacia, 31, left him "a very beautiful voice message." Unfortunately, Marshall hadn't fully healed from his relationship with Jackie. Things didn't work out with Kacia, either, but Marshall said he hoped to leave the "horrible experience that I had" on Love Is Blind behind.

Additionally, Marshall said he felt "slighted" that Jackie and Josh opted not to attend Sunday's taping because they weren't there "to defend themselves" and he was only able to present his side of the story. "For the second time in this experience, I have been slighted. One at the altar and now at the reunion," he said, though Vanessa suggested he consider Jackie's own "feelings and why she's not here."

And with that, Marshall still wants for all three of them to "move on from this."

"There's a lot that's going into this and I'm just going to direct this to the public. At this point, this is not about Jackie and Marshall anymore. Let that be bygones," he added. "Let them move on, let me move on and just forget it. Jackie and Josh are happy. She's happy. I'm happy. Let it die."

Despite everything, Jackie told PEOPLE she only has one "regret" from her love journey on the Netflix reality series.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple. Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship," she said. "But I don't have no regrets. The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods. That's the only thing I regret."

As for Marshall, he revealed to PEOPLE that he has no regrets about what unfolded between him and Jackie.

"Looking back on it, I definitely don't have any regrets. Everything happened for a reason," he said. "And I have no ill will or wish harm on anyone. Life is too short to go about holding grudges or anything, so with that being said, I don't have any feelings towards Josh or Jackie being together. If that's truly what makes them happy, great for them. Obviously was not the best choice for me. And I'm definitely grateful for the experience, nonetheless."

Marshall and Jackie. Netflix

Marshall also revealed at the time that he had "been in communication" with Josh since his split from Jackie.

"I feel like Josh is definitely one of those who, in the men's lounge, I feel like I gravitated towards. And I think back to those interactions, and that good outweighs the bad," he shared. "And so, I put that first and forget the rest. Water under the bridge."

However, Marshall hadn't seen all the Love Is Blind episodes at the time, so he noted, "That may change once we see what's really said in some of these episodes. But still, regardless, I definitely don't have any issue with Josh."

