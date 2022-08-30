'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna 'Went to Sleep Crying' Over 'Mean' Comments After Announcing Split from Jarrette

Iyanna McNeely is getting candid about the emotional aftermath of her split announcement from husband Jarrette Jones.

On the newest episode of her podcast, Feel in the Blank, the Love Is Blind alum opened up about the reaction she received from fans after she and Jones announced their separation in a joint Instagram statement on Aug. 17.

Speaking to her co-host Kayla Scott and their guest, fellow Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee, McNeely revealed that her followers' reaction to her post was so hurtful that it brought her to tears.

"I should've [done] what Jarrette did and turned off the comments to begin with," she explained. "But I just couldn't help myself, and by the end of that day, I went to sleep crying."

McNeely, who met and wed Jones during the Netflix hit's second season, went on to explain how the response from fans "was overwhelming."

"[People] are so mean," she noted. "It's making assumptions about people that you don't know. And then, still, the annoying part of basing their opinions on our combined screen time of a 10-episode show, and using whatever excuse that is to explain a year-and-a-half relationship."

"After that day, though, I learned my lesson," she continued. "I turned off all of my notifications and I've been fine ever since."

Referencing her recent girls night with Lee and their Love Is Blind costars, Danielle Ruhl and Deepti Vempati, McNeely added: "I went out with the whole crew... this is good. I have friends now, a lot of support. It's mainly just the criticism that's annoying."

Close to two weeks ago, McNeely and Jones announced their split via Instagram, explaining that they reached the decision after "much thought" and planned to "begin the process of divorcing."

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the statement read, in part. "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

"We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives," they continued, before thanking loved ones and their Love Is Blind family for their support. "This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!"

As of Tuesday evening, McNeely's post still does not allow comments.

McNeely and Jones met through the pods on the Netflix hit's second season, which aired earlier this year. Jones also developed a connection with Mallory Zapata, but he ultimately picked McNeely in the end and the two got engaged.

While the couple eventually made it down the aisle, they experienced some bumps leading up to their wedding day. The two Chicago natives worried about the differing lifestyles clashing but ultimately chose to comprise to make their love work.

However, as shown in the new Love Is Blind: After the Altar teaser, things got rocky for McNeely and Jones not long after tying the knot.

"Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that's a lie," Jones said in the trailer, which was released last week, while McNeely added, "Is this a mistake that we made? Or, is it something that should be fought for?"

McNeely and Jones weren't the only season 2 couple who got married but have recently split.

Just two days before announcing their separation, their costars Ruhl and Nick Thompson filed for divorce. Though Ruhl and Thompson haven't officially commented on the split, PEOPLE confirmed paperwork for the legal split was filed in the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois on Aug. 15.

Ruhl's Instagram page has since been updated to reflect the split, with Thompson's last name being dropped from her name.

The rest of the pairs on season 2 didn't say "yes" at the altar. Love Is Blind has been renewed for three more seasons. The first two are available to stream now on Netflix.