'Love Is Blind' Iyanna McNeely Opens Up About Show's Impact on Divorce to Jarrette Jones

Love is Blind's Iyanna McNeely is opening up about her divorce from Jarrette Jones.

"I'm okay, and getting better," McNeely said after being asked how she's doing during Friday's episode of the Diary of An Empath podcast. McNeely and Jones announced their split two weeks ago after a year of marriage.

The reality star revealed that right now her biggest struggle is knowing that Love Is Blind: After the Altar will premiere on Sept. 16. "I'm going to have to relive a lot of stuff, which is the hardest part of it," she said.

McNeely continued, explaining that the special's air date forced them to ask some important questions. "Every time something like the season premiere coming out or After the Altar coming out, there's always the knowing that the security of our marriage will be in the spotlight again," she said.

"So with Jarrett and I going through the issues that we were, even as of late, before we made the decision to separate, it was just heavy on my mind again, we're going to have to explain ourselves, we're going to have to relive everything that was put on TV," she said. "It was more of a push to kind of just make a final decision, is this going to work or not?"

She added, "We've given it a year, we've experienced the same issues repeatedly."

McNeely then went on to speculate what could've happened if the show wasn't looming over their heads. "I think if the cameras weren't there or if we didn't have to deal with After the Altar then I think we would have just had a lot more time to figure it out."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

This week, on the newest episode of her podcast, Feel in the Blank, the Love Is Blind alum opened up about the reaction she received from fans after she and Jones announced their separation.

Speaking to her co-host Kayla Scott and their guest, fellow Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee, McNeely revealed that her followers' reaction to her post was so hurtful that it brought her to tears.

"I should've [done] what Jarrette did and turned off the comments to begin with," she explained. "But I just couldn't help myself, and by the end of that day, I went to sleep crying."

McNeely, who met and wed Jones during the Netflix hit's second season, went on to explain how the response from fans "was overwhelming."

"[People] are so mean," she noted. "It's making assumptions about people who you don't know. And then, still, the annoying part of basing their opinions on our combined screen time of a 10-episode show, and using whatever excuse that is to explain a year-and-a-half relationship."

"After that day, though, I learned my lesson," she continued. "I turned off all of my notifications and I've been fine ever since."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones Announce Split

Two weeks ago, McNeely and Jones announced their split via Instagram, explaining that they reached the decision after "much thought" and planned to "begin the process of divorcing."

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the statement read, in part. "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

"We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives," they continued, before thanking loved ones and their Love Is Blind family for their support. "This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!"

As of Tuesday evening, McNeely's post still does not allow comments.

McNeely and Jones met through the pods on the Netflix hit's second season, which aired earlier this year. Jones also developed a connection with Mallory Zapata, but he ultimately picked McNeely in the end and the two got engaged.

While the couple eventually made it down the aisle, they experienced some bumps leading up to their wedding day. The two Chicago natives worried about the differing lifestyles clashing, but ultimately chose to comprise to make their love work.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, as shown in the new Love Is Blind: After the Altar teaser, things got rocky for McNeely and Jones not long after tying the knot.

"Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that's a lie," Jones said in the trailer, which was released last week, while McNeely added, "Is this a mistake that we made? Or, is it something that should be fought for?"