'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over

Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online.

The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show.

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

The second season of the show's installment of Love is Blind: After the Altar was released Friday. The three episodes are a reunion-of-sorts that catch up with the contestants following the show's events. The episodes appeared to have been filmed last spring, and many of the events shown in the episodes — including McNeely's relationship doubts about Jones — indicate they were filmed several months ago.

"Marriage is not easy," Jones says in the trailer for the reunion episodes. "If anybody tries to tell you it is, that's a lie."

McNeely took to Instagram following the episodes' release to reflect on her journey since the show.

In the lengthy caption, she called it "the final chapter," indicating that her journey with Love is Blind has truly come to an end after the reunion episode aired. "To Jarrette, I'm glad it was you and I look forward to watching where life takes you," she said about her ex-husband." She also gave a shout-out to fellow contestant Natalie Lee, saying she helped make Chicago feel like home.

"To the rest of my cast mates, we are forever bonded by our insanity," she added.

She also included a message to all her fans following her journey online, saying they are the people "who kept and are keeping me encouraged as I cope with the crazy life I've chosen for myself."

McNeely and Jones are not the only couple to have split since the end of Love Is Blind season 2. PEOPLE confirmed that the only other married couple from the season, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, filed for divorce on Aug. 15, just two days before McNeely and Jones's own announcement.

The rest of the pairs didn't say "yes" at the altar. Love Is Blind has been renewed for three more seasons. The first two are available to stream now on Netflix.