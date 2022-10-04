'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely Officially Files for Divorce from Jarrette Jones

The former Love Is Blind couple announced their split in August

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 04:32 PM

Former Love is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are moving forward with their legal separation.

According to documents viewed by PEOPLE, McNeely officially filed for divorce from Jones through the Circuit Court of Cook County on Sept. 23. McNeely, 28, has hired Chicago-based attorney Amanda Oliver to represent her in the case, while Jones, also 28, has chosen to represent himself.

McNeely cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation, according to E! News.

PEOPLE has reached out to McNeely's attorney and Jones' rep for comment.

McNeely and Jones' love story was featured on the Netflix hit's second season. They were one of two couples to wed in the finale episode, alongside Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones
Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

McNeely and Jones announced their plans to divorce in August. The split was publicized shortly before Ruhl, 29, and Thompson, 36, announced they had also decided to part ways after one year of marriage.

"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," read a joint statement from McNeely and Jones. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

McNeely and Jones acknowledged that while "coming to this decision was far from easy," the former couple will "always wish each other the absolute best."

"We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives," they continued. "Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives."

Their statement concluded, "This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!"

Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely. Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

McNeely recently opened up about how the show ultimately impacted their marriage, especially as September's Love Is Blind: After the Altar special loomed.

"Every time something like the season premiere coming out or After the Altar coming out, there's always the knowing that the security of our marriage will be in the spotlight again," she said on the Diary of an Empath podcast last month.

"So with Jarrett and I going through the issues that we were, even as of late, before we made the decision to separate, it was just heavy on my mind again, we're going to have to explain ourselves, we're going to have to relive everything that was put on TV," she continued. "It was more of a push to kind of just make a final decision, is this going to work or not? We've given it a year, we've experienced the same issues repeatedly."

Love Is Blind returns for season 3 on Oct. 19 on Netflix.

