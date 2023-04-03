'Love Is Blind' 's Irina Calls Show a 'Mirror' That Exposed Her 'Naive' Behavior: 'None of Those Things Were OK'

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Irina Solomonova is not proud of her actions on Love Is Blind.

The 26-year-old reality star issued an apology on Instagram Sunday, telling her followers that she was regretful of her "immature and naive" behavior on season 4 of the Netflix series after receiving backlash from fans who believed she was acting like a "bully" and "mean girl".

"Sorry this video is a little delayed," Irina began in her video, which was captioned "From my heart" and showed her sitting inside her living room. "I really wanted to take some time to process everything that has been going on this past week and really get my thoughts together before I responded."

"I have privately apologized to the people that I have hurt and mistreated," she continued. "Second of all, I want to say that I'm so, so sorry for the people that watched the show that felt frustrated, angry [and] hurt by the way that I was mistreating people on the show — it was very immature and naive of me."

Calling out her specific castmates, Irina shared: "Zack, Bliss, Amber, Jackie, Micah, none of those people deserved to be treated the way that I treated them. I feel like being on the show was like having a mirror in front of your face, in the sense of seeing yourself in a different perspective... that opened up so much to me, and I'm still processing and going through everything that happened."

"I just wanted to say that I'm still journeying this and figuring out the person I want to move forward to be," she concluded. "But I know none of those things were OK. Even Zack, he was so vulnerable with me, and I so mistreated him and shut him out."

"I hope one day I get to share my experience and what was kind of going on emotionally with that experience but until then, I just appreciate you for watching this and and listening to this," she added.

Netflix

Irina originally caught flak while still in the pod phase of the social experiment when she and costar Micah Lussier were caught mocking some of their female castmates. Their actions sparked several articles as well as backlash from fans who called the two "bullies" and "mean girls." (Micah has since issued an apology.)

Irina later came under further scrutiny for her complicated relationship with Zack Goytowski, with whom she ended up having a broken engagement. In particular, fans called her out for being rude to Zack from the minute they came face-to-face, especially when she told him he looked like a "cartoon character" who stared too much at her.

After mutually ending their engagement, Irina encouraged Zack to pursue Bliss Poureetezadi, his other connection in the pods. However, she also revealed that she had feelings for Paul Peden, who was engaged to best friend Micah, and whom she had made some flirty advances on in Mexico.

Irina and Zack. Netflix

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Irina admitted that she knew her time on Love Is Blind wasn't the greatest representation of her character but she had no regrets about her journey.

"I think there was moments where I wasn't my best self [on the show]," she said. "Obviously, we're being recorded all day, and there's going to be moments where I'm not my best self. But I'm excited to see how everything came out and just to grow from everything and put my best foot forward."

She added, "I have truly no bad intentions for anybody at all. So I'm excited to clean things up if there is anything."

The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes will roll out Fridays through April 14.