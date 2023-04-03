'Love Is Blind' 's Irina Calls Show a 'Mirror' That Exposed Her 'Naive' Behavior: 'None of Those Things Were OK'

Irina Solomonova apologized for her "mistreatment" of her costars on the Netflix show: "Zack, Bliss, Amber, Jackie, Micah — none of those people deserved to be treated the way that I treated them"

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 3, 2023 07:37 PM
Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Irina Solomonova is not proud of her actions on Love Is Blind.

The 26-year-old reality star issued an apology on Instagram Sunday, telling her followers that she was regretful of her "immature and naive" behavior on season 4 of the Netflix series after receiving backlash from fans who believed she was acting like a "bully" and "mean girl".

"Sorry this video is a little delayed," Irina began in her video, which was captioned "From my heart" and showed her sitting inside her living room. "I really wanted to take some time to process everything that has been going on this past week and really get my thoughts together before I responded."

"I have privately apologized to the people that I have hurt and mistreated," she continued. "Second of all, I want to say that I'm so, so sorry for the people that watched the show that felt frustrated, angry [and] hurt by the way that I was mistreating people on the show — it was very immature and naive of me."

Calling out her specific castmates, Irina shared: "Zack, Bliss, Amber, Jackie, Micah, none of those people deserved to be treated the way that I treated them. I feel like being on the show was like having a mirror in front of your face, in the sense of seeing yourself in a different perspective... that opened up so much to me, and I'm still processing and going through everything that happened."

"I just wanted to say that I'm still journeying this and figuring out the person I want to move forward to be," she concluded. "But I know none of those things were OK. Even Zack, he was so vulnerable with me, and I so mistreated him and shut him out."

"I hope one day I get to share my experience and what was kind of going on emotionally with that experience but until then, I just appreciate you for watching this and and listening to this," she added.

Love is Blind. Irina in episode 401 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Netflix

Irina originally caught flak while still in the pod phase of the social experiment when she and costar Micah Lussier were caught mocking some of their female castmates. Their actions sparked several articles as well as backlash from fans who called the two "bullies" and "mean girls." (Micah has since issued an apology.)

Irina later came under further scrutiny for her complicated relationship with Zack Goytowski, with whom she ended up having a broken engagement. In particular, fans called her out for being rude to Zack from the minute they came face-to-face, especially when she told him he looked like a "cartoon character" who stared too much at her.

After mutually ending their engagement, Irina encouraged Zack to pursue Bliss Poureetezadi, his other connection in the pods. However, she also revealed that she had feelings for Paul Peden, who was engaged to best friend Micah, and whom she had made some flirty advances on in Mexico.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Bliss in episode 405 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Irina and Zack. Netflix

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Irina admitted that she knew her time on Love Is Blind wasn't the greatest representation of her character but she had no regrets about her journey.

"I think there was moments where I wasn't my best self [on the show]," she said. "Obviously, we're being recorded all day, and there's going to be moments where I'm not my best self. But I'm excited to see how everything came out and just to grow from everything and put my best foot forward."

She added, "I have truly no bad intentions for anybody at all. So I'm excited to clean things up if there is anything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first eight episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes will roll out Fridays through April 14.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Television personality Oliver Saunders attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo
Paige DeSorbo Cried over How Moving to Charleston for Craig Conover 'Would Be Changing My Whole Life'
Race to Survive Alaska - Season 1
'Race to Survive Alaska' : USA's High-Stakes Outdoor Competition Series Comes with a $500K Prize
Kelly McCreary attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy"
Kelly McCreary Says 'Whirlwind' Final Days on 'Grey's Anatomy' Are 'Really a Trip' (Exclusive)
YELLOWJACKETS, "Edible Complex"
'Yellowjackets' Cast Talks Going Cannibal, How They Nicknamed Food and Who 'Threw Up' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiance Daniele and Yohan
'90 Day' : Yohan Slams Daniele's 'Huge Lack of Respect' After She Plans to Meet Up with an Ex
Darcey Stacey
Darcey and Stacey Silva Break Down in Tears After Learning Their Dad Mike Had a Stroke (Exclusive)
JESSE PALMER, GABI, ZACH SHALLCROSS
'The Bachelor' 's Gabi Elnicki Explains Why She Didn't Drop Out of the Running for Zach Shallcross's Heart
Love Is Blind. Zach in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Bliss in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Says 'Intense Physical Chemistry' with Zack Was Part of Why She Gave Him a Second Chance
say yes to the dress
'Say Yes to the Dress' Helps Terminally Ill Mom Realize Her Lifelong Wish of Seeing Daughter Find a Bridal Gown
Love Is Blind. Bliss in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Zach in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Bliss Was 'Disappointed' by Irina's Actions — Including Saying She 'Dodged a Bullet' with Zack
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' : Isabel Says She's 'Very Lucky' for Her Parents' 'Respectful, Loving' Acceptance of Gabe as Transgender
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Nothing Left to Cling To" - Meredith, Richard and Alex must deal with the consequences after Bailey fires them from Grey Sloan for insurance fraud. After disappearing in the fog, Jackson helps a man in a dangerous situation, as his relationship with Maggie comes to a new crossroad. Meanwhile, Tom gets new responsibilities at the hospital that throw the doctors for a loop on the season premiere of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, KIM RAVER
'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kevin McKidd Promises Teddy and Owen Are 'Falling Back in Love' After Marriage Struggles
I Am Shauna Rae
Shauna Rae Recalls 'Uncomfortable' Moment She Was Treated Like a Toddler While Paying with Credit Card
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World - 2010
'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' 's Cult-Favorite Stars Are Returning for Netflix Anime Reboot
Abby Lee Miller Warned Todd Chrisley to 'Be Careful' in DMs Exchanged Before His Prison Stint
Abby Lee Miller Warned Todd Chrisley to 'Be Careful' in DM Exchange Before His Prison Stint