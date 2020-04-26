Love Is Blind Helped Giannina Prepare for Social Distancing: 'I've Been Through Three Quarantines'

Image zoom Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Not only did Love Is Blind help Giannina Gibelli find love, but it’s also given her the tools to make social distancing a little easier.

In a new essay for Playboy, the 27-year-old reality star spoke about how her experience on the Netflix show prepared both her and Damian Powers for life together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been through three quarantines now. The first was my experience in the pods: I was in a room by myself, separated from Damian by a wall, and I had nothing to fear or worry about,” Gibelli wrote. “The second was after filming wrapped and I had quit my job, and Damian and I were taking a breather—I was bound up in fear.”

“Now Damian and I are sheltering in place together, and it feels like a combination of the previous two: I fear for our health, the impact on our world and how will we get out of it, but at the same time I now know how to use this time for good,” she shared. “Even though this quarantine is the scariest of all three, going through it with Dame makes it so much sweeter.”

In spite of the uncertainty and fear, being able to spend so much time together has brought the couple closer.

“We love to feel each other near, and our favorite time is before we’re about to go to sleep, when we’re wrapped up in each other. And with the stay-at-home order, we don’t have to wait until we’re about to go to sleep to experience that,” she wrote.

Of course, there are still things that get on Gibelli's nerves.

“There are random things he does that bother me— he won’t close the cupboard, he leaves the shower curtain open— and they drive me crazy,” she wrote, before noting that their good moments far outweigh any momentary irritations.

“Then he’ll take the trash out or fix my curtain rod, and those moments make me forget the little things that may irk me,” Gibelli said. “I walked into this relationship blindly. But now I see everything so clearly. And one thing is the clearest of all: I love all the ways Damian loves me.”

Although Gibelli and Powers had their fair share of disagreements while on the reality show — with Powers even saying “I don’t” at the altar — these days their relationship is stronger than ever.

While wishing Gibelli a happy birthday earlier this month, Powers reflected on the wild journey they’ve taken together over the past year-and-a-half. “Happy Birthday My Love! You are such an incredible and indescribably beautiful woman that words can not even touch what I see in you!” he wrote, alongside a series of photos and videos of their happiest moments.

“From our very first picture together you see here to a little glimpse of our history and adventures we’ve been on. Love Is Blind is where we started this love story but it’s not where it ends!” he continued. “I hope to be by your side for many more and look forward to all the adventures we have yet to embark on! I’m so proud of you and the woman you are and I love you always Giannina Milady Gibelli.”

In her own birthday post, Gibelli noted that while her birthday didn’t happen under ideal circumstances, her special day was still filled with love — thanks, in large part, to Powers.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m like this big birthday freak,” she wrote. “I love to go all out and make you feel super special and you have every right to spend it however you’d like - it’s dope to see that this year didn’t change that.”

Gibelli added, “I wasn’t excited about it for a while but the sweetness that my friends and family poured into me made me so happy (and Dame managed to surprise me like 4 times in quarantine somehow). We celebrated life and I think we all needed that.”