Love Is Blind's Giannina Says Damian Wishes Conversation About Their Sex Life Happened Off-Camera

Love Is Blind‘s Giannina Gibelli became a fan favorite for being bold and outspoken, but that doesn’t mean she and her boyfriend Damian Powers have zero regrets.

Sitting down with PEOPLE, Gibelli — who launched a new iHeartRadio podcast titled “Love Insight” on Thursday with co-host Matt “Money” Smith — said one of the moments that made Powers cringe while watching the show was their explosive fight about their sex life.

“Of course he wishes it wasn’t in front of cameras, but I also hadn’t planned to bring it up then. It just happened in the heat of the moment,” says Gibelli, who says Powers surprised her by being receptive to her comments.

“I knew then that he was my guy because his reaction wasn’t defensive,” she adds. “He’s never [held it against me], and we’ve learned to communicate really well. We worked through that.”

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

In the seventh episode of Netflix’s hit dating show (produced by Kinetic Content), Gibelli — who adds that things are “great” now — told her then-fiancé that she wasn’t having “the best sex of my life” with him.

“Why don’t you initiate it? Why don’t you seduce me even though I jump on you every freaking second? Why don’t you just look at me and take it. I do not understand. Why can’t you just seduce me?” she asked Powers, who ultimately accepted Gibelli’s concerns.

“We ended up holding each other and he understood where I was coming from which was very validating and reassuring that he heard me,” adds Gibelli about Powers’ support. “I was in a five-year relationship before and after a while it became predictable and I didn’t communicate how I felt. I told myself I’d never do that again.”

Speaking her mind has been liberating for Gibelli, and she hopes other women will also find courage to voice their concerns about their desires for a healthy sex life.

With that said, “I’m not willing to disrespect my relationship with Damian and discuss things like ‘What’s your favorite position?'” she says. “No one needs to know that. That’s where I draw the line.”



In the first episode of her new podcast, Gibelli reflects on her decision to sign up for the show.

“It was the first of its kind, and so we didn’t have a franchise to look back at and say, ‘Oh, this is how we should act’ or ‘This is how we should do [it],'” she tells Smith. “I was just going on it because it felt like something fun. When I agreed to do it, again, I didn’t think that I was gonna get cast so I was just being honest and raw and saying whatever came to my mind.

“I really looked at it as a way of finding someone, but I’ve always been this intuitive person where if you’re gonna receive love, you have to learn to accept it and love yourself,” she adds. “It was either gonna be a journey for myself in order for me to find that person who is gonna be on that same vibe with me … or maybe I’ll find myself in this journey. There’s no way that I ever thought it was gonna hit No. 1.”