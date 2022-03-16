Deepti Vempati attended Billie Eilish’s concert in Chicago on Monday with her Love Is Blind costar Kyle Abrams

Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Shed 'Happy Tears' After Receiving Shout Out from Billie Eilish

Deepti Vempati can count Billie Eilish as a fan.

The Love Is Blind star, 31, received a shout-out from Eilish after attending the singer's Happier Than Ever Tour in Chicago on Monday. Vempati posted an Instagram Story from the show, which Eilish, 20, later reshared to her own account.

"Deeptiiiii," Eilish added with a crying face emoji.

Vempati responded to the Grammy winner's message, writing, "OMG, crying happy tears."

The reality star appeared to attend the concert with a familiar face, her Love Is Blind costar Kyle Abrams.

He posted a photo of himself sporting a "Happier Than Ever" white T-shirt while looking down at his phone on Instagram.

"Fan boying #whenthepartysover," he captioned the shot.

Vempati responded in the comment section of the post, sharing, "I think you're facing the wrong way 🤔"

Fans have speculated on a possible romantic future for the pair after Abrams admitted on the Love Is Blind reunion that his "biggest regret" was not proposing to Vempati while on the show.

Since reconnecting after filming, the duo have been spotted leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts and even appearing in a TikTok video together. While Vempati previously said she and Abrams are just friends, she admitted that she's enjoyed watching fans' reactions to their interactions.

"The speculation is really funny," Vempati told Elite Daily earlier this month. "We're close, but the people are going insane and it's fun to watch."

"Kyle and I, we are figuring it out," she added, noting that she developed a connection with Abrams in the pods but it was never aired on the show.

Abrams and Vempati both got engaged on season 2 of the Netflix series but decided not to marry their respective partners, Shaina Hurley and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.