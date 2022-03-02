Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Defends Danielle Ruhl Against 'Hate' Comments: 'Be Compassionate'

Deepti Vempati is standing up for her Love Is Blind costar and friend, Danielle Ruhl.

Vempati posted a loving tribute to Ruhl on Monday, encouraging viewers to stop sending hateful messages to her "best friend" and "have compassion" while watching the hit Netflix show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to take a moment for all of you to meet @dnellruhl through my eyes. She is such a caring, empathetic, funny, lyrical and down to earth human," Vempati wrote. "We've become best friends since the show has wrapped. We bonded over our love for music, The Office, blow-up guitars, our insecurities, our anxieties and our love for others."

Referencing the onslaught of "negative" messages she says Ruhl has received since season 2 premiered last month, Vempati stressed the importance of protecting one's mental health and called for kindness.

"I have seen a lot of hate and negative comments and it saddens me," Vempati continued. "Mental health is an important subject and I will not pretend to know everything about it. But, one thing is for sure - when you are trying to heal and grow, having a healthy environment is necessary."

She added: "Let's uplift each other and be understanding of the journeys we all have decided to take. Please be compassionate and kind!"

Ruhl responded with similar praise of Vempati on her own Instagram story. "[Deepti] is beyond beautiful on the inside and out. Throughout all she is facing, she still takes the time to uplift others. So grateful to have her light in my life," she wrote.

On Love is Blind, Ruhl and Nick Thompson had a tumultuous relationship, with many of their arguments appearing to stem from Ruhl's self-admitted personal insecurities. One particular scene showed Ruhl having a panic attack, which led to a fight with Thompson about his night at a cast party without her. Despite their arguments, the couple decided to get married during the show's finale.

Ruhl addressed the hurtful comments she's received and claimed that Netflix's editing did not portray her real self in an Instagram post last month. In it, she explained her panic attack and said the show brought out insecurities that she had previously moved past.

"How I was represented on TV is not an accurate representation of who I am as a person," she wrote. "I understand that I have things to work on, and I was in a great mental space before going on the show. However, the stressful environment brought me back to a place that I never expected. I hope that in the future everyone will get to know the real me—as a human being—and not a character on a reality TV show."