'Love Is Blind' 's Deepti on Lowlights with Shake, from Body-Shaming to Licking Another Woman in Front of Her

Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati is sharing some shocking claims about her ex-fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee in her new memoir, I Choose Myself.

Deepti, 31, recently released her first book, in which she details her upbringing, her journey to self-discovery and, of course, her time on Netflix's hit reality dating show.

As fans of the series know, Deepti and Shake built a connection in the pods during the second season. Before getting engaged, the pair bonded over being of Indian descent and having only previously dated white people.

Outside of the pods, the couple faced problems as Shake admitted to not feeling "an intense physical connection" for Deepti. On their wedding day, Deepti ultimately chose to leave Shake at the altar because she wanted "somebody who knows for sure" that they want to be with her.

In her book, Deepti gets more candid about their relationship, sharing some of the lowest points, including how Shake allegedly body-shamed her multiple times and was degrading toward other women through his words and actions.

Though it's been several months since season 2 premiered, Deepti wrote that she was sharing her story now because "I wanted the opportunity to share my truth."

In a statement to PEOPLE regarding the book's claims, Shake said: "I think it says a lot that I've been in a happy, healthy relationship for some time now, focused on the future (i.e. marriage and kids). Meanwhile, Deepti (single), exaggerates and embellishes the past - desperate to extend her 15 minutes of fame."

Frequent Body-Shaming

Deepti claimed that Shake body-shamed her multiple times, starting in the pods. As viewers saw, Shake seemed heavily focused on her appearance even before he saw Deepti, asking her if he could carry her on his shoulders at a music festival.

During their Mexico trip on the series, Deepti claimed in her book that she felt "his energy shifting" shortly after she walked outside in a bathing suit.

"I pretended not to notice. I didn't want to be awkward and for him to know it affected me," she wrote. "The following day ... he looked at me and said, 'Deeps, I don't think we will work out.' My stomach immediately sank. I knew it was my physical appearance and our intimate moments. That was a problem for him."

At another point, she alleged that Shake made some rude remarks about her body to their costars.

"I later heard Shake compared me to an animal — a flying squirrel — because of my stretch marks and saggy skin. I heard that he also said my body needed to be studied by science," Deepti wrote, later adding, "Someone who says to me, 'I don't feel an animalistic, instinctual attraction to you' is certainly not husband material."

Uncomfortable Exchanges

Though Deepti said yes to Shake's proposal, she admitted that there were some major red flags about him and his behavior, beginning with their first encounter.

As fans may recall, Shake grabbed Deepti's butt shortly after they had met in person for the first time. In her book, Deepti admitted to feeling "uncertain" about his choice of PDA.

However, as she thought about it more, Deepti wrote: "I realized how inappropriate it was for him to have done so. Our family, friends and work colleagues would all be watching. Our future kids might see that someday and it left me feeling upset."

Deepti also noted she did not say anything to Shake at the time because she "didn't want to hurt Shake's image in the public eye."

Inappropriate Behaviors

Besides making Deepti feel bad about herself, she claimed Shake made others feel uncomfortable.

"I was fed up with Shake because of how he looked at and talked to other women," she wrote in her memoir. "He had no filter. He would comment on women's bodies without thinking about how it would impact them. He didn't respect women. If he faced any type of rejection, he retaliated. It wasn't always what he said, but it was also how he said it — condescendingly."

In their early days of dating on the show, Deepti alleged Shake "was already making other women uncomfortable on their dates with him. Shake made three women cry, which was obviously a huge turnoff for me ... he also asked other girls if he could carry them on his shoulders, and they found it upsetting."

Deepti also claimed Shake commented on one of the female crew members' appearances while they were filming together as an engaged couple. "[He] said, 'Oh, look at her; she's so cute. That's my type of girl,'" she recalled.

At one point, Deepti said Shake allegedly made a comment "about how good [co-host] Vanessa [Lachey] looked ... I could sense Nick [Lachey] being uncomfortable with his comment but he let it roll off his back, as a classy man does."

Deepti also recalled another disturbing instance that took place while they were out together as friends after the show wrapped and Shake "spilled a drink on a girl accidentally."

"[He] proceeded to lick her entire body — from her stomach to the top of her neck to clean it off without even giving her a chance to back away. It was incredibly uncomfortable to witness," she wrote.

Later in the book, Deepti alleged Shake "values only those with physical beauty, a major social platform and those who agree with his male chauvinistic mentality.... Shake's behaviors and interactions since the show aired have been nothing short of vindictive. I think he must have realized quickly that he really f---ed up with how he handled himself on the show... Shake has channeled his anger and embarrassment into trying to attack everyone around him."

This isn't the first time that Shake has faced criticism from his Love Is Blind costars.

During the second season reunion, Shake faced a great deal of backlash from his costars over his actions and words. Vanessa later called out Shake for having "berated" the women on the show over their physical appearance. She also suggested Shake was "on the wrong show," saying there "are shows where they are based on their looks."

Deepti, in turn, addressed the "disrespectful" way in which her ex-fiancé speaks to women.

"It's how you do it and how you say it that's extremely disrespectful. It's degrading to women," she said during the reunion. "I'm so happy for every single person sitting on this couch today because they have my back and they call you out."

Though Shake initially said he's "not sorry" for his actions, he later issued a public apology to Deepti.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt," he said in an Instagram video. "Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said. Things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television. During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend."

Following his split from Deepti, Shake moved on to a new relationship with growth strategist and Life Is Blurry podcast co-host Emily Wilson.

As for Deepti, she briefly dated Love Is Blind season 2 alum Kyle Abrams, but the duo have since split.

I Choose Myself is now available for purchase. A percentage of book proceeds will be donated to charities supporting mental health and survivors of domestic abuse.