Love Is Blind's Deepti Provides Update on Her Relationship with Kyle: 'We Are Figuring It Out'

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams just might get their happy ending after all.

During Friday's Love Is Blind reunion, Kyle shocked viewers when he revealed that his "biggest regret" was not proposing to his Deepti.

Fans instantly began speculating on a possible future for the pair, who both got engaged on season 2 but opted not to marry their respective partners, Shaina Hurley and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.

However, in a recent interview with Elite Daily, Deepti, 31, set the record straight, explaining that while she is still single and "focusing on myself," she and Kyle are, in fact, considering a relationship.

"Kyle and I, we are figuring it out," she told the outlet, noting that she developed a connection with Kyle in the pods but it was never aired on the show.

"Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods," she continued. "I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods]."

As fans know, Deepti ultimately chose Shake, while Kyle chose Shaina, and both couples got engaged sight unseen. However, after Shake continuously spoke about how he was not attracted to Deepti, she chose herself on their wedding day and opted not to marry the 33-year-old DJ and veterinarian. Deepti has since confirmed that she and Shake are "not in touch."

As for Kyle and Shaina, they broke up prior to their wedding day, due in part to their conflicting views on religion, as well as Shaina's feelings for castmate Shayne Jansen.

A few months after the show wrapped, Deepti told Elite Daily she and Kyle reconnected. They've since become very close have been spotted leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts and even appearing in a TikTok video together. Deepti says she's enjoyed watching fans' reactions to her interactions with Kyle.

"The speculation is really funny," Deepti told the outlet. "We're close, but the people are going insane and it's fun to watch."

She added, "We're just trying to figure it out. There's a lot on our plate right now ... we'll see what happens."

During Friday's reunion special, Kyle reflected on his time in the pods and brought up how Shaina shouldn't have agreed to marry him if she was so conflicted in her feelings.

He then revealed the "huge regret" he had from that period of time, telling the group, "The biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me. That's what I learned the most. I f----- up."

Speaking directly to Deepti, Kyle added: "I should have tried harder for you."

"I mean, I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me," he continued. "That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry. ... I love her. She's the best."