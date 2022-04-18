Fans have been questioning the reality stars' future after Kyle revealed his "biggest regret" was not proposing to Deepti

Love Is Blind's Deepti and Kyle Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors as They Cozy Up at Coachella

Deepti and Kyle from Love is Blind with Katie Thurston and John Hershey

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are getting cozy!

Over the weekend, the Love Is Blind co-stars attended the party Neon Carnival during Coachella 2022 and posed for photos together alongside Bachelor nation couple Katie Thurston and John Hersey.

Thurston, 31, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, with the first shot showing Vempati, 31, and Abrams, 29, hugged up and touching hands under a vibrantly lit ferris wheel. The Netflix stars were embraced by Thurston and Hersey, who flashed wide smiles.

Vempati and Abrams' outing comes after the duo was questioned about their relationship last week by TMZ. When a photographer asked the two if they are "boyfriend and girlfriend," Abrams said: "great question."

While their relationship status remains unclear, Abrams hinted at having feelings for Vempati during the Love Is Blind reunion, which aired last month.

Abrams shared that his "biggest regret" was not proposing to Vempati, prompting fan speculation.

Speaking directly to Vempati, Abrams added: "I should have tried harder for you."

"I mean, I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me," he said. "That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry. ... I love her. She's the best."

Vempati later spoke about Abrams in an interview with Elite Daily, explaining that while she is still single and "focusing on myself," she and Abrams are, in fact, considering a relationship.

"Kyle and I, we are figuring it out," she told the outlet, noting that she developed a connection with Abrams in the pods but it was never aired on the show.

"Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods," she continued. "I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods]."

Both Abrams and Vempati were engaged to other people on the series [Shaina Hurley and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee] but decided not to marry either of them.