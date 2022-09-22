'Love Is Blind's' Danielle Ruhl Says She'll 'Always Care' for Nick Thompson but Urges: 'Choose Yourself'

Nick Thompson also issued a statement on the breakup with Danielle Ruhl, writing he is "heartbroken my marriage ended" after Love Is Blind season 2

By
Published on September 22, 2022 01:49 PM
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are addressing their split.

The exes shared separate social media posts on Wednesday that gave fans a glimpse of how they're feeling since filing for divorce August.

Danielle, 29, uploaded an emotional Instagram post that focused on her found friendships during the series. "It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw," she wrote. "However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience."

"The future is bright and I'm hopeful my next chapter will be the best one yet," Danielle continued.

"I'll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said - choose yourself," she wrote, giving a shout-out to her Love Is Blind friend Deepti Vempati, who decided at the altar not to marry fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on season 2.

Thompson, 36, added his own thoughts via his Instagram page. "The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me," Nick wrote. "Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief as we navigate our emotions."

Nick addressed having "feelings of anxiety and depression" as the split unfolds in the public eye. "I'm grateful for this experience, the learnings that came, and those yet to come," he continued. "I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had. I'm optimistic for the future."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Danielle filed for divorce in August via the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The split came the same week that the only other married couple from Love Is Blind's second season, Iyanna McNeely and Jarette Jones, announced their divorce.

Love Is Blind will return for season 3 Oct. 19 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
Love Is Blind. Kyle Abrams in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Kyle Abrams Reveals the One 'Love Is Blind' Divorce He 'Didn't Expect' — and Which He Did
nick and vanessa lachey
'Love Is Blind' Returns for Season 3 as Dallas Singles 'Take a Chance on Love' to Find Their Soul Mates
Iyanna Jones/Instagram. Love is Blind After the Altar. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cinlc8IATvG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over
Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Dishes on OnlyFans After Split from Deepti Vempati
'Love Is Blind' 's Kyle Abrams Dishes on His New OnlyFans After Split from Deepti Vempati
Love Is Blind Star Deepti Vempati Speaks Out After Kyle Abrams Split
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Speaks Out After Kyle Abrams Split: We're 'Walking Different Paths'
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Deepti, Kyle, Love Is Blind Season 2
'Love Is Blind' Stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Are No Longer Dating
Deepti, Kyle, Love Is Blind Season 2
'Love Is Blind' 's Kyle Abrams Admits Why He Felt 'Hesitant' Before Dating 'Best Friend' Deepti Vempati
Iyanna Jones, Deepti Vempati, Danielle Ruhl, Natalie Lee- Love Is Blind Reunion! Danielle Ruhl Has a Girls Night With Iyanna Jones and More After Divorce Filing
'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl and Iyanna McNeely Have Girls Night with Costars After Divorce News
Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely
'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna 'Went to Sleep Crying' Over 'Mean' Comments After Announcing Split from Jarrette
LOVE IS BLIND: After the Altar (L to R) IYANNA and JARRETTE from LOVE IS BLIND: After the Altar. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.
'Love Is Blind Season 2: After the Altar' Trailer Drops as Both Married Couples Head for Divorce
deepti
'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Announces New Book: 'Ready to Tell My Side of the Story'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' Alum Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce from Nick Thompson After 1 Year of Marriage
Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely
'Love Is Blind' Iyanna McNeely Opens Up About Show's Impact on Divorce to Jarrette Jones
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, The kardashians
Kris Jenner Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Khloé Kardashian 'in Pain' as They Address Baby No. 2