'Love Is Blind's' Danielle Ruhl Says She'll 'Always Care' for Nick Thompson but Urges: 'Choose Yourself'

Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are addressing their split.

The exes shared separate social media posts on Wednesday that gave fans a glimpse of how they're feeling since filing for divorce August.

Danielle, 29, uploaded an emotional Instagram post that focused on her found friendships during the series. "It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw," she wrote. "However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience."

"The future is bright and I'm hopeful my next chapter will be the best one yet," Danielle continued.

"I'll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said - choose yourself," she wrote, giving a shout-out to her Love Is Blind friend Deepti Vempati, who decided at the altar not to marry fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on season 2.

Thompson, 36, added his own thoughts via his Instagram page. "The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me," Nick wrote. "Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief as we navigate our emotions."

Nick addressed having "feelings of anxiety and depression" as the split unfolds in the public eye. "I'm grateful for this experience, the learnings that came, and those yet to come," he continued. "I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had. I'm optimistic for the future."

Danielle filed for divorce in August via the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The split came the same week that the only other married couple from Love Is Blind's second season, Iyanna McNeely and Jarette Jones, announced their divorce.

Love Is Blind will return for season 3 Oct. 19 on Netflix.