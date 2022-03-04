Love Is Blind's Danielle and Nick Open Up About Attending Couples Counseling: We 'Grow Every Day'

After getting married on the Netflix reality series, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson spoke with PEOPLE about adjusting to their new life as husband and wife

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are not afraid to put in the work when it comes to their marriage.

Though the couple had their fair share of ups and downs on season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind, they ultimately decided to get married on the finale and have since remained together.

While they're enjoying their new life as husband and wife since their wedding on June 8, Nick, 36, and Danielle, 29, admit they're also continuing to learn about each other daily — thanks in part to couples counseling.

"We're in couples counseling and we have been now, for almost the entire time since we've finished [the show]," Nick tells PEOPLE. "We've put frameworks in place for communication. We've had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that."

"Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, 'Let's table it and drop it and forget about it,' " he explains. "There are so many different things that we're applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward."

Echoing her husband's thoughts, Danielle says their decision to seek out couples therapy, as well as individual counseling, was so they could put their best foot forward in their marriage.

"A lot of couples, when they're dating, have the opportunity to naturally learn one another's language as you would if you're trying to learn a language outside of English," she explains. "Learning that in such a short period of time is very difficult and takes a lot of patience, love and understanding from both sides."

Danielle adds, "That's why we are trying every single day to figure out how to interpret what the other person's saying because my definition of something could be an entirely different definition of what he thinks something is. There's a lot of unnecessary conflicts that happen just based on misinterpretation."

She also notes that their transparency about attending therapy is "important to both of us to help break the stigma."

"Part of the reason we wanted to vocalize that is so that people don't feel uncomfortable or negatively view themselves for thinking that they have to do that," she says. "Because me, as an individual, him as an individual, us together, [we] continuously grow every day by benefiting from therapy."

"It is important," she adds. "You don't have to go for the rest of your life. You can go even just for one argument, one disagreement... and it's okay. It doesn't mean that your marriage is going to be over. It doesn't mean you're doomed. It means you both have the goal of wanting it to work."

In addition to being married, Danielle and Nick have also been adjusting to life as public figures — and the constant critiques that come with it.

On Feb. 20, shortly after season 2 premiered on Netflix, Danielle opened up about the negative comments she received online, namely due to an incident in Mexico, which was featured on the show.

In her Instagram post, Danielle explained that she had told Nick about a previous "traumatic experience" right before he went to the couple's party in Mexico. While he was gone, Danelle — who was sick at the time and missed the gathering — said she "started to get in my own head," which led to a panic attack, and later, an argument with Nick.

"I am fully aware that I can project my anxiety onto others and it is something I am constantly working on," Danielle wrote in the post. "However, being dragged down on the internet for my mental health and being 'diagnosed' with every disorder in the book based on an hour of footage taken from months of filming is not only damaging to myself and my family, but to anyone else who have had similar experiences."

"How I was represented on TV is not an accurate representation of who I am as a person," she noted, later adding, "I am not looking for sympathy or saying that I did not make mistakes throughout my experience. I am looking for understanding for every single person who may have demons they are facing behind closed doors, for everyone who feels misrepresented, or for anyone who is triggered by those who attack others for having feelings that others may not understand."

About their love story being retold on television, Danielle tells PEOPLE, "It's hard because there's a lot of positive and negatives."

"Of course, rewatching the reason that we fell in love, and the reason that we're still in love, that's beautiful," she explains. "But there obviously were some disagreements and conflicts, and those are hard to watch back. But watching it back makes us proud of where we are and how we have been able to put effort into learning how to communicate better."

As for the fans' responses, Danielle notes: "At first, I was overwhelmed by some of the negative comments... and that was really tough. But after starting to communicate more about mental health, and seeing people [say], 'Not only do I want to be friends with you because of the way that you relate to other people, but you also seem fun,' that drowns out all the hate. It means so much to me."

The viewers aren't the only ones inspired by Danielle's candidness on mental health, either.

"There are 100,000 reasons [why I love her]," says Nick. "Right now, it's [her] passion, individually. When I look at how she approaches her job and her friends and her family, and the drive and the strength of going out and being an advocate for mental health."

"I, myself suffer from depression. I was diagnosed a long time ago and I don't talk about it because I grew up not being able to talk about it," he continues. "So, looking at that and being inspired by her strength, and the way that she just takes the day and they're not always great, but she gets through them, it's admirable."

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.