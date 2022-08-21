'Love Is Blind' Alum Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce from Nick Thompson After 1 Year of Marriage

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are calling it quits.

After meeting on season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind and tying the knot last June, Ruhl, 29, filed for divorce from Thompson, 36, on Monday at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair previously attended Lollapalooza with friends earlier this month, after sharing photos of the two of them from a romantic beach-y photo shoot last month. As of Sunday, Danielle still had her last name set to "Thompson" on Instagram.

The news of their divorce makes Ruhl and Thompson the final couple from season 2 of the matchmaking show to end their relationship.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, the only other couple from that season to exchange vows, announced their divorce last week in a joint statement after they also got married last June during the season finale.

Hosted by Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Lachey, the Love Is Blind pairs Ruhl and Thompson opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about seeking couples counseling, which they've gone to since getting married.

"We've put frameworks in place for communication. We've had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that," Thompson said in March.

"Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, 'Let's table it and drop it and forget about it,'" he explained. "There are so many different things that we're applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward."

Ruhl added: "A lot of couples, when they're dating, have the opportunity to naturally learn one another's language as you would if you're trying to learn a language outside of English. Learning that in such a short period of time is very difficult and takes a lot of patience, love and understanding from both sides."

"That's why we are trying every single day to figure out how to interpret what the other person's saying because my definition of something could be an entirely different definition of what he thinks something is," she added. "There's a lot of unnecessary conflicts that happen just based on misinterpretation."