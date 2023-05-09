'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl Calls Her 'Immature' Behavior Towards Ex Nick 'One of My Biggest Regrets'

Danielle Ruhl admitted that she acted like "a looney tune" after not getting closure during her August 2022 divorce from her Love Is Blind ex-husband, Nick Thompson

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on May 9, 2023 08:16 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty for iHeartRadio; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Danielle Ruhl had been trying to make amends with her ex-husband and Love Is Blind costar, Nick Thompson, ahead of their reunion earlier this week.

On the latest episode of the Intimate Knowledge with Meghan King podcast, the 29-year-old reality star revealed that she offered Thompson, 37, "a sincere apology" for her behavior on social media amid their divorce.

"I am going to be incredibly transparent about how immature I acted right after the divorce in terms of like, some of the things I was posting on social media," she shared with host Meghan King prior to her Instagram post with Thompson on Sunday.

"It's one of my biggest regrets," she admitted.

Ruhl continued, "I think that it was too much to even like, [think] if we wanted to get back together. I I still think that there's love there, there's hate there too, but it's just like, how am I going to have his family accept me again? How am I going to have his friends accept me again?"

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thomas in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Netflix

Ruhl also noted that the split was "really, really hard" on her because they decided to end the marriage via text message.

"The fact that the last time I saw him was Lollapalooza, there's no real closure there," she explained. "And the way that I acted right after the divorce, I was kind of a looney tune because [of] not having closure. Not being able to have a conversation, just getting divorced publicly without even being able to talk to him, I didn't act the best."

Despite their divorce, Ruhl and Thompson found themselves joining forces recently when they spoke out about the mental health struggles they faced while filming Love Is Blind. Ruhl said it ultimately served as a catalyst for her to want to reconnect with her ex.

"I think that the ball is in his court… I'm going to respect his boundaries right now and wait to see until he's ready to have a conversation," she shared.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. Adam Rose/Netflix

Ruhl and Thompson got engaged and later wed during the Netflix hit's second season airing in early 2022. They were one of the season's success stories alongside Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones.

However, after more than a year of marriage, Ruhl filed for divorce in August 2022. Their divorce announcement came shortly after McNeely and Jones also separated.

Ruhl and Thompson began public feuding with one another post-split. After Ruhl claimed her former spouse was taking "no accountability" for his faults in their marriage, Thompson told PEOPLE that "it's disappointing that Danielle chooses to make false claims and defamatory comments about me and our relationship."

Thompson later told Us Weekly that he "had to create a boundary" with Ruhl for his "mental health and healing."

Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. Danielle Ruhl/Instagram

But things took a turn on Sunday when Ruhl shared a photo on her Instagram of the pair snuggling beside each other. Along the snapshot, she simply wrote, "Sup."

Neither have publicly commented about seemingly rekindling their romance.

Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

