Love Is Blind Star Damian Powers Denies He's Dating Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago

The Netflix stars fueled dating rumors last week after they were seen leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood, California together

Love Is Blind star Damian Powers is setting the record straight about his relationship with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago.

Last week, fans suspected that the Netflix stars were romantically involved after the pair were photographed leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood, California together.

In the photo, Farago, 26, held onto Powers' arm as they walked out to the street, both wearing face masks. Powers' girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli, whom he met on Love Is Blind, was noticeably missing from the outing.

Image zoom Francesca Farago and Damian Powers MEGA

In a statement to E! News, Powers, 27, denied being in a romantic relationship with Farago and said they are only friends.

"Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney," the reality star said.

"Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo," he added. "We all planned to leave the Eveleigh together in the same car. Francesca, Alex, Mitchell and Raiane all exited through a side entrance, while I exited through the main entrance of the Eveleigh."

Powers said that as the pair stepped outside, Farago "grabbed onto me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car."

"Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends," he said.

Image zoom Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Although Powers and Gibelli had their fare share of disagreements on Love Is Blind — with Powers even saying “I don’t” at the altar — the couple seems to have found their sweet spot after the show.

In an essay for Playboy in April, Gibelli, 27, said that spending so much time together amid the coronavirus pandemic has brought the couple even closer.

"We love to feel each other near, and our favorite time is before we’re about to go to sleep, when we’re wrapped up in each other. And with the stay-at-home order, we don’t have to wait until we’re about to go to sleep to experience that,” she wrote.

Farago, meanwhile, split from fellow Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey in June after the pair stayed together following the show's production.

Announcing the split in a 5-minute YouTube video titled "Our Breakup," Farago told fans that Jowsey was the one who called it quits on their relationship because "he couldn't do long-distance anymore."

"Harry and I are not together anymore," she shared. "I obviously was heartbroken."

Image zoom Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago

Farago — who resides in Vancouver, Canada — said she tried to "make it work" with Jowsey by visiting him in Los Angeles during a business trip, but "it didn't happen."