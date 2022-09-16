'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?

03 of 12 Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, Season 2 Aarón Ortega/Netflix Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely got married at the end of season 2, with Jones telling the cameras, "I just married the woman of my dreams. I'm f------ on top of the world right now — cloud nine." However, in August 2022, the couple announced ther separation. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they said in a statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

04 of 12 Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, Season 2 Netflix Despite not tying the knot in the season 2 finale, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen continued to date after the cameras stopped rolling. However, Jansen later confirmed they are no longer together during an appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast in March 2022. When asked if he's "done" pursuing Lee, he responded, "I am now, officially. It's over."

05 of 12 Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez, Season 2 Netflix Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez decided not to get married in season 2. Perez later sparked romance rumors with costar Natalie Lee in March 2022, but she denied that they were dating, stating that they were just "really, really close friends."

06 of 12 Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Season 2 Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix After meeting in season 2 and tying the knot in June 2021, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have since broken up. In August 2022, Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

07 of 12 Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton, Season 1 Netflix After connecting and getting engaged on the show, Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton's relationship quickly unraveled after Morton revealed that he is bisexual. "I feel like we were met with some things that neither one of us really knew how to handle at that time and may not have handled that situation in the best way," Morton later told PEOPLE. Despite making peace at the Love Is Blind reunion special in March 2020, Jack later blocked Morton on social media a month later.

08 of 12 Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Season 1 Netflix Amber Pike and Matt Barnett tied the knot in the season 1 finale in November 2018, and have been happily married ever since. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in November 2021 with a video capturing their sweetest moments on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary to my Love @barnettisblind," Pike captioned the post. "This third year was definitely charmed, and judging by the pics I'd say we've got this kissing thing down pat! If it's cool with you though I'd like to keep practicing 😘"

10 of 12 Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Season 1 Netflix Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still going strong! Since getting married in the season 1 finale in November 2018, the couple constantly gives glimpees of their relationship on social media. They even released a joint book about their journey to love titled Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way in June 2021.

11 of 12 Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes, Season 1 Netflix Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes ended up saying "I don't" at the altar. After the show, Chase dated a friend (who actually attended her Love Is Blind wedding), but that eventually fizzled out. Barnes moved on as well, getting engaged to girlfriend Alexandra Garrison in August 2020, after dating a little over one year. Chase and Barnes appear to be on good terms as the former congratulated Barnes on his engagement, writing, "OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!!" in the comments of his Instagram post.