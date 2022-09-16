'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?

Since meeting on the Netflix series, a handful of couples have gotten married, while a few others have found love with other people. Here's the status of your favorite Love Is Blind couples from seasons 1 and 2, including who is still together and who has broken up 

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on September 16, 2022 10:56 AM
01 of 12

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams, Season 2

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Kyle Abrams, Shaina Hurley in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

After meeting in season 2, Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams' relationship ended pretty early on as they decided not to get engaged. They have since moved on with other people.

In July 2022, Hurley tied the knot with Christos Lardakis during a courthouse wedding and later tied the knot again later that month during a romantic ceremony in Vouliagmeni, Greece.

As for Abrams, he was linked to costar Deepti Vempati in March 2022. Though they have stayed coy about their official relationship status, in the three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special they revealed where they stand with each other (warning spoilers).

02 of 12

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, Season 2

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
Aarón Ortega/Netflix

After developing a connection in season 2, Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee ultimately decided not to get married at the altar.

While Vempati has since sparked romance rumors with costar Kyle Abrams, she later clarified her relationship status in an interview with Elite Daily, noting that while she is still single, she and Abrams are "figuring it out." The duo later opened up about their relationship during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee has moved on with his new girlfriend, Emily, with whom he went public in March 2022.

03 of 12

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, Season 2

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
Aarón Ortega/Netflix

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely got married at the end of season 2, with Jones telling the cameras, "I just married the woman of my dreams. I'm f------ on top of the world right now — cloud nine."

However, in August 2022, the couple announced ther separation. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they said in a statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

04 of 12

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, Season 2

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Netflix

Despite not tying the knot in the season 2 finale, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen continued to date after the cameras stopped rolling.

However, Jansen later confirmed they are no longer together during an appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast in March 2022. When asked if he's "done" pursuing Lee, he responded, "I am now, officially. It's over."

05 of 12

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez, Season 2

Love Is Blind. (L-R ) Mallory Zapata, Salvador Perez in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Netflix

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez decided not to get married in season 2. Perez later sparked romance rumors with costar Natalie Lee in March 2022, but she denied that they were dating, stating that they were just "really, really close friends."

06 of 12

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Season 2

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Thompson, Danielle Ruhl in season 2 of Love Is Blind Cr. Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix © 2022
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix

After meeting in season 2 and tying the knot in June 2021, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have since broken up.

In August 2022, Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

07 of 12

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton, Season 1

Carlton and Diamond Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix
Netflix

After connecting and getting engaged on the show, Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton's relationship quickly unraveled after Morton revealed that he is bisexual.

"I feel like we were met with some things that neither one of us really knew how to handle at that time and may not have handled that situation in the best way," Morton later told PEOPLE.

Despite making peace at the Love Is Blind reunion special in March 2020, Jack later blocked Morton on social media a month later.

08 of 12

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Season 1

Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Episode 14, Celebrations and Confrontations. Pictured: (L-R) Matt & Amber. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
Netflix

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett tied the knot in the season 1 finale in November 2018, and have been happily married ever since. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in November 2021 with a video capturing their sweetest moments on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary to my Love @barnettisblind," Pike captioned the post. "This third year was definitely charmed, and judging by the pics I'd say we've got this kissing thing down pat! If it's cool with you though I'd like to keep practicing 😘"

09 of 12

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, Season 1

Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Episode 14, Celebrations and Confrontations. Pictured: (L-R) Giannina & Damian. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
Netflix

Despite not getting married in the season 1 finale, Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers continued dating after the show. However, Gibelli later confirmed the end of their relationship in August 2021.

Gibelli later found love with another reality star. In June 2022, she went Instagram official with The Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann, whom she met while filming the Paramount+ competition series All Star Shore.

10 of 12

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Season 1

Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Episode 12, Two Years Later. Pictured: Lauren & Cameron. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
Netflix

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still going strong! Since getting married in the season 1 finale in November 2018, the couple constantly gives glimpees of their relationship on social media. They even released a joint book about their journey to love titled Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way in June 2021.

11 of 12

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes, Season 1

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes
Netflix

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes ended up saying "I don't" at the altar. After the show, Chase dated a friend (who actually attended her Love Is Blind wedding), but that eventually fizzled out.

Barnes moved on as well, getting engaged to girlfriend Alexandra Garrison in August 2020, after dating a little over one year.

Chase and Barnes appear to be on good terms as the former congratulated Barnes on his engagement, writing, "OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!!" in the comments of his Instagram post.

12 of 12

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Season 1

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, Season 1
Netflix

After breaking up at the altar in season 1, Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas have both found love with other people. In September 2021, Batten got engaged to boyfriend Benjamin McGrath at Akash Winery in Temecula, California, with all of their family and friends on hand to celebrate.

Meanwhile, Cuevas has gotten married and started a family. In April 2021, Cuevas and his then-fiancée Aubrey Rainey welcomed their first child, a baby boy. In February 2022, Cuevas and Rainey welcomed another baby boy before officially tying the knot in September 2022.

