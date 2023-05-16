'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage

Love Is Blind's Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are moving in together — finally!

The season 3 Netflix couple is taking their two-year marriage under the same roof, Reed, 27, confirmed on Tuesday's episode of Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks," she said. "We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us."

Though Reed and Bolton's relationship has faced criticism, as they've been married two years without sharing the same home, Reed noted that they cohabitate already.

"We practically live together already. He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work," she said. "I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio."

"I mean, if I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever because I can't get away from him in these four walls," she jokingly added of Bolton, 29.

Colleen and Matt. Ser Baffo/Netflix © 2022

Reed ended the conversation with more details on why the spouses waited two years to live together permanently.

"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while," she explained. "It takes a second, and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of the sudden expediting that for other people."

Not to mention: Reed and Bolton didn't know each other too long before they actually tied the knot. The couple met in the pods on Love Is Blind season 3, where they committed to an engagement before ever seeing the other.

In the following month, they lived together before saying "yes" at the altar during the season finale.

Matt and Colleen. Patrick Wymore/Netflix

After tying the knot in June 2021, Bolton told PEOPLE that he and Reed faced some hurdles while adjusting to newlywed life.

"You learn a lot. Getting out of the show and the whole atmosphere, you learn a lot about each other," said the private charter sales executive in November 2022. "It kind of started off rough right when we got out of it... in the sense of knowing that you just got married. So now you've got to take your schedule and incorporate her scheduling. You've got to blend them together."

"And if you have certain things you like to do on the weekends, sometimes you can't do them anymore. So just learning how to kind of mesh like that was tough at the very beginning... it's just learning how to incorporate each other into your daily lives," he added. "But at this point, we're as good as we've ever been."

It's been smooth sailing for the pair since — aside from the annoying habit of Bolton's that Reed said drives her crazy.

"The biggest 'ick' that Matt gives me is he puts the egg shells in the carton after he's done," the ballet dancer said during an Instagram Q&A, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's the most aggravating thing you can do."

Love Is Blind seasons 1-4 are now available to stream in full on Netflix.