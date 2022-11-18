'Love Is Blind' 's Cole Barnett Is in 'Much Needed Therapy' After Season 3 Aired: 'Freeing and Liberating'

Cole Barnett revealed that he is in therapy after his ex-fiancée Zanab Jaffrey left him at the altar on the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind.

The 27-year-old reality star shared an update about what he's been doing since being on the Netflix series in a Q&A with his fans on Instagram on Thursday.

"I've been flipping houses, representing buyers, and working on starting a podcast," he said. "Oh and some much needed therapy."

Barnett went on to detail why he has found therapy beneficial while replying to another fan's question.

"The best thing I've gotten from therapy so far is honestly just how helpful it is to talk about the things that have impacted you or hurt you or were traumatizing," he said.

"It's not that there's some grand thing that you need to learn, necessarily, there's a lot of things you can learn," Barnett noted. "But sometimes as a guy you just don't ever talk about emotions and feelings, you never do, and so just sitting with someone and talking about those things in and of itself is freeing and liberating."

The realtor added that he was grateful to fans who have shown him support, writing, "I really can't Thank you enough."

Barnett got engaged during Love Is Blind's third season, but his relationship grew increasingly rocky over time. He drew criticism for his behavior toward Jaffrey all season long, including admitting his attraction to costar Colleen Reed despite her relationship with Matt Bolton.

After ending things at the altar on the season 3 "Wedding Day" finale episode, she told him he "single-handedly shattered my self-confidence." She's since opened up to PEOPLE about the decision to call it off.

"I did not stand up there and say no to the Cole that everyone got to see," explained Jaffrey, 32. "There was a lot more. I stand by everything I said."

She revealed on the reunion that body-shaming played a part in her decision and it was her ex's "saving grace" that those scenes were cut from the show.

"Because so much of that stuff, the pushing food away from me, asking if I'm going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used [in the show]," Jaffrey explained. "And that's great because it really did protect you and you are now denying it, and now calling me a liar in front of all these people."

She went on to accuse him of "trying to control what I ate and changing my eating habits," which Barnett called "hilarious," claiming: "I never once cared about what you ate."

"I stopped eating," she shared. "I was eating a banana and a teaspoon of peanut butter just so I wouldn't pass out on the long days we were filming."

Barnett later offered Jaffrey and their costars an apology as married co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey closed out the reunion.

"Zay, I came here. I fell in love with you. I really did wanna get married to you, and I'm sorry for hurting you on the way and everyone else who I've hurt," he said. "I'm sorry I'm working on it."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now available to stream in full on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.