'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea Has No 'Bad Blood' — Even After 'Uncomfortable' Exchange Between Her Fiancé and His Ex

"In Mexico, there was tequila flowing, there was a lot happening, and you have cameras all around you. It's an elevated, intense experience," the Love Is Blind star exclusively tells PEOPLE

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger


and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein


Published on March 24, 2023 02:48 PM
Love Is Blind. Chelsea in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind's Chelsea is ready to let bygones be bygones.

The pediatric speech language pathologist, 31, exclusively tells PEOPLE that she moved past her fiancé Kwame's flirty exchange with his ex Micah in Mexico on season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show.

"It was a part of our journey," she explains. "You're going into an experience where the person that you like is dating 15 other women. It is a very unique experience, and we are multifaceted people and it's okay for him to make that connection that he had with Micah."

She added, "And in Mexico, there was tequila flowing, there was a lot happening, and you have cameras all around you. It's an elevated, intense experience."

Love is Blind. Chelsea in episode 403 of Love is Blind.
Courtesy of Netflix

On the show, Chelsea observed the pair reconnecting poolside but now says that "it wasn't in my nature to interject in their conversation."

She admits that Kwame and Micah had "some closure that needed to happen" — but "it was uncomfortable at times."

"I respect Kwame's journey, and I don't have any bad blood towards Micah," she shares. "The way I see it, if someone else is so into my man, then she's probably cool. She's probably awesome like me. I do feel that. And there's no bad blood there. And I just think everything happened for a reason."

Love Is Blind. Micah in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Kwame in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Netflix

After coming face to face for the first time, Kwame and Micah wasted no time reconnecting and discussed the abrupt ending to their relationship in the pods.

Things took a turn for the pair when Micah toasted to "a shot for a failed proposal," which upset Kwame, so he pulled her away for another conversation.

After observing their flirty conversation from across the pool, Chelsea declared she didn't want to be at the party any longer and just wanted to "go home."

Back in their hotel room, Chelsea questioned her fiancé about his need to address the comment immediately with Micah.

"I had to talk to her. I did not feel right about what was said. I'm not going to let that ride," he shared.

When he further explained there wasn't a moment to "cool down" during the party, Chelsea explained, "You have to think about how the actions are affecting not only you, but me."

Kwame then said that he and Micah had "no closure" in the pods and she replied, "Did you feel like you got closure tonight with her?"

"Not fully, but enough," he responded.

That was not the answer she was hoping for, she replied, "Oh, my god! Not fully? What would have been fully? Testing the waters? Making out with her?"

"I'm telling you I got what I needed," he told her. "I'm good exactly where I'm at."

She then asked if he would rather have been with Micah and replied, "No. Not for a second. I'm right where I need to be ... and I don't doubt that for a moment."

The conversation concluded with her encouraging him to "let go" of his connection to Micah.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

