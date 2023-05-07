'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Year It's Been'

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are marking one year of marriage!

The couple celebrated their anniversary on Saturday, sharing sweet posts on social media to mark the occasion.

On her Instagram Story, Chelsea, 31, shared a photo of herself and Kwame, 33, aboard a plane. "Happy anniversary to my husband. My hero, my rock, my teacher, my lover, my adventure and rap partner for life," she wrote with the post. "What a year it's been baby."

"Let the good times roll," Chelsea continued. "Anniversary weekend about to be amazing! Let's continue to be present, supporting each others [sic] growth, keeping at the forefront what matters most. I love you beyond words."

Chelsea Griffin Appiah / Instagram

In another post, Chelsea shared an image of the happy couple enjoying the Lakers' playoff game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The pair were joined at the sporting event by fellow Love Is Blind stars Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, who are similarly ringing in one year of love.

Chelsea Griffin Appiah / Instagram

On his Instagram page, Kwame documented the couple's anniversary celebrations by sharing a photograph of himself and his love inside their hotel before the game.

Chelsea and Kwame met in the season 4 pods before getting engaged. Their journey to the altar was one with many challenges, beginning in Mexico when Kwame had a flirty exchange with his ex Micah Lussier in front of Chelsea.

After the pair made it past that moment, things got tricky for them again when Kwame's mother was not immediately supportive of his decision to get married so quickly based on a connection he made on a reality show. He spoke candidly about how much his mom meant to him and how much he wanted her to attend their wedding, which appeared to be one of the biggest issues heading into their big day.

Chelsea Griffin Appiah / Instagram

The pair were also shown having disagreements about their style of communication and his hesitance to relocate from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, to be with Chelsea.

Though his mother was not on board with his whirlwind marriage and did not attend the nuptials, Kwame chose Chelsea in the end. At the altar, they both said yes to each other and have been happily married since.

Kwame Appiah / Instagram

In April, Chelsea told PEOPLE that she had met his mom and their relationship is steadily growing.

"I have met Kwame's mother, and it was a beautiful first experience. There's room to grow," she shared. "We've had to give our families and friends grace with wherever they stand with us. How we met and got married was incredibly unique and nontraditional. But it's ours, and we own it. And I'm excited for the future."

Chelsea and Kwame. Scott Green/Netflix

"It has been an amazing year. It feels like five, when you go at hyper-speed. We get married and we move in the next day. A lot happens, and we have grown together," she continued. "We're creating memories and traditions, and there's a lot still that we want to do."

Kwame was on the same page about his wife and mom's budding relationship, telling PEOPLE: "I think it's still building with Chelsea. Her and Chelsea have met, and we have spent some time together. It's all about being cognizant of respecting the journey, and not pushing it further than it should be."

"I'm someone who is patient, and I'm hoping Chelsea can exercise that patience as well, because my mom's been patient with me my entire life," he noted. "So I think it's my turn to express that same gratitude to her."

Kwame and Chelsea. Kwame Appiah/instagram

At the live reunion later that month, Chelsea and Kwame opened up to PEOPLE about the best part of marriage so far — and the bonding that has occurred with Chelsea's side of the family.

"I think it's just being together with our families is the biggest thing. Having fun, feeling like, accepted. Feeling loved and having fun together as a family I think has been, for both of our sides, has been the best thing," Chelsea said. "And then just the little things like cuddling in bed, like waffles on Sunday. My dad has been attending Kwame's Sunday soccer games, and my dad's Kwame's biggest fan."

"Yeah, I was going to say that's my biggest thing is that [her dad] Charlie was probably the biggest family prize for me," Kwame said. "We hang out a good bit ... sometimes he'll just come to my soccer game and not tell me and he'll like just knock on my window as I'm in the car. Bring me a breakfast sandwich and we'll sit in the car, we'll watch some soccer together and then he'll go watch my soccer game. So yeah, he's a really good guy."

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.