From 'Cosmic' Fate to Tinder, Love Is Blind Cast Members Reveal How They Ended Up on the Show

Image zoom Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton with the Love Is Blind cast Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

There are many reasons why the cast of Love Is Blind said yes to participating in Netflix’s unique dating experiment.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the three couples, who are still together today, revealed what led them to appear on the show in the first place.

“I chose to do it because basically my dating life wasn’t going that well and I was like, well, let’s see what happens,” said Lauren Speed, who is still happily married to husband Cameron Hamilton. “And a year and a half later, here I am with this awesome man.”

However, things were a little different for Amber Pike, who said “I do” to Matt Barnett.

“I honestly only chose to do it because I was out of work at the time and I was going stir crazy because I was workman’s comp so I couldn’t leave. I couldn’t do anything,” she explained. “I was like, find love? This could be interesting — why not? And I ended up with a whole husband.”

“For me it was very cosmic,” added Giannina Gibelli — who didn’t end up going through with marrying boyfriend Damian Powers, although the pair got back together shortly after the wedding and are still dating.

“I was at a bar with a group of girlfriends and I was telling them how there are no men for me in the city and at that moment I got a DM on Instagram and it was this person telling me, hey you can fall in love and potentially get married,” she said. “I was like, this is the universe speaking to me.”

Meanwhile, Powers’ own path to the show started on a dating app.

“I’m probably one of the most interesting cases because they actually found me on Tinder,” he shared. “I started chatting with this girl, hit it off, she was like add me on Instagram.”

“We had a pretty good connection. Then she’s like, ‘I’m a casting producer.’ I’m like, ‘Catfish,’” he joked. “Now I’m here.”

As for what’s next, all three of the couples have big plans for their future.

“Well for us, definitely we want to have another wedding reception because all of our family and friends couldn’t come for the first one so we need to party it up,” said Lauren, 32.

“I think for us, I think we’ve become best friends so [we] really want to travel together a little bit more,” Powers, 27, said of his relationship with Giannina, 25. “We’re still not living together, which is kind of exciting, but we hang out all the time.”

When asked if the two were engaged in any kind of way, Powers joked, “No, she threw the ring, which is understandable.”

And while Amber and Barnett do see children in their future, they’re not quite ready to expand their family.

“Really we’re just going with the flow right now. We got a new lease, so we’re probably going to be in that place and then buy a house eventually and have kids soon but no timeline,” said Barnett, 27.

“Great apartment, great dog and we’re having a lot of fun right now,” added Amber, 25.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lauren and Hamilton, 28, opened up about the more traditional wedding they see in their near future.

“At least a reception or something where we can invite all of our family that didn’t get a chance to get to our wedding since it was so fast,” Lauren said. “We couldn’t bring everybody [to the on-camera ceremony] like we wanted to, but we definitely want to plan that and involve as much of our family as we can.”

“We thought about doing one in Maine and one in Detroit,” Hamilton, who is originally from Maine, added.

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.