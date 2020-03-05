Love Is Blind's Carlton Morton Appeared on RHOA — and Fought with Kenya Moore

Netflix’s Love Is Blind is not Carlton Morton’s first foray into reality television.

The 34-year-old, who works with kids aspiring to be models and actors, had a memorable run on Love Is Blind, getting engaged to Diamond Jack. But after Morton revealed to Jack that he is bisexual, the relationship turned sour, with Jack feeling that he lied to her by not telling her sooner. The turbulent relationship soon ended in a permanent breakup (though they made peace on Thursday’s reunion.)

Seven years before Morton’s stint on the hit dating series, he had quite the dramatic appearance on season 5 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the season premiere, which aired on Nov. 4, 2012, titled “Got Sexy Back,” Carlton served as the assistant of Cynthia Bailey, helping her put on a casting call for JET magazine’s “Beauty of the Week” event.

But when then-newcomer Kenya Moore made some insulting comments about the models — calling one out for a “coochie crack” — Morton got into it with the reality star.

“I just think there is a respectful way,” Morton said. “For some of them, this is their first time modeling. I don’t think you should be like —.”

But Moore, 49, interrupted Morton.

“Excuse me, who are you and why are you talking to me?” Moore said.

“Who are you? Because I’ve never met you,” Morton shot back.

The conversation only got more heated from there, with Moore telling him he needs to “step off” while calling for her personal security to have Morton removed.

As security attempted to escort Morton out of the building — during which he said that Moore “got loud with him” first — Bailey, 53, intervened and convinced the security to let Morton stay.

Once the drama subsided, Morton told Moore’s security, “Tell your little b— that.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Morton and Jack opened up about the hate they received — including death threats — during Love Is Blinds‘ airing (the show was filmed in October and November of 2018).

Morton even warned those closest to him about what would transpire on the Netflix series.

“I told the people that mattered to me that I was concerned with their opinions,” he said. “I was like, ‘This show is coming out and it’s probably going to be a tough time for me because I spoke my entire truth.’ And they didn’t really push the issue. They just said, ‘Okay, whatever it is, we have your back.’

The full season of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.