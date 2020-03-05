Love Is Blind’s Cameron and Lauren Say They Want to Plan 2 More Weddings

When you have a fairytale romance like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, one wedding is just not enough.

Lauren, 32, and Cameron, 28, met and fell in love on Netflix’s Love Is Blind, getting engaged after just six days without ever having seen each other in person. After a romantic vacation in Mexico, the couple moved in together, and four weeks later, they got married.

Nearly a year and a half later, the spouses tell PEOPLE that they’re looking to have a more traditional wedding — maybe two!

“At least a reception or something where we can invite all of our family that didn’t get a chance to get to our wedding since it was so fast,” Lauren says. “We couldn’t bring everybody [to the on-camera ceremony] like we wanted to, but we definitely want to plan that and involve as much of our family as we can.”

“We thought about doing one in Maine and one in Detroit,” Cameron added.

Lauren, who describes her husband as “the sweetest man,” says she’s grateful that Love Is Blind viewers could to see the real Cameron.

“Literally, I’m so happy that this show was able to capture his real personality,” she says. “He’s so thoughtful. I’ve never been with a man like this. Like when I wake up in the morning, I don’t want him to sound soft, but he’s like, ‘Are you crying, baby? Yes, you are.’ “

“We’re such an emotional couple,” Lauren adds. “But he will bring me tea, and I’m like, ‘You’re just so thoughtful,” just because I like it, and he knows I like it. He’ll bring me flowers if I’ve had a rough day or anything. I mean, he’s just extremely thoughtful, so loving.”

Cameron, meanwhile, says that he and Lauren’s different personalities have only helped strengthen their successful marriage.

“Lauren helps me balance my more serious side with her,” he explains. “She’s got a great sense of humor. So… Just seeing she’ll maybe do a funny dance or a funny voice or something like that.”

