Love Is Blind's Cameron and Lauren Launch YouTube Channel Hangin' with the Hamiltons

Love is Blind may be over, but Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton‘s romance is just getting started.

Lauren, 32, and Cameron, 28, got engaged on the Netflix hit dating series without ever having seen each other in person. After a romantic vacation in Mexico, the couple moved in together, and four weeks later, they got married.

Now together for nearly a year and a half, the spouses have launched a YouTube channel called Hangin’ with the Hamiltons to keep their fans updated on their unconventional romance.

“Let me just start off by saying that I am so glad you guys came to join us,” Lauren says in the channel’s introduction video. “Whether you are returning from before, you’re familiar with our story, or whether you just found us and you’re new to our house, we are happy to have you.”

“The support we have received from everyone has been amazing,” Cameron adds. “All of the kind words and people relating to our story it’s just awesome to see.”

“In this channel we are going to talk about everything in our lives, the different elements that make them up,” Cameron explains. “Whether it’s our family, our friends, dinner, drinks, cocktails, you know what I’m talking about.”

Lauren says that the pair will also discuss their new dog Sparks, traveling, social life, and of course, their marriage.

“Even interracial relationship stuff,” Lauren adds. “Black women stuff, white man Cameron stuff. Whatever.”

“We’re just going to talk about it from our realest perspective,” Cameron notes.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lauren and Cameron revealed that while they’ve already tied the knot, they’re looking to have a more traditional wedding in the near future.

“At least a reception or something where we can invite all of our family that didn’t get a chance to get to our wedding since it was so fast,” Lauren said. “We couldn’t bring everybody [to the on-camera ceremony] like we wanted to, but we definitely want to plan that and involve as much of our family as we can.”

“We thought about doing one in Maine and one in Detroit,” Cameron added.

Cameron said that he and Lauren’s different personalities have only helped strengthen their successful marriage.

“Lauren helps me balance my more serious side with her,” he explained. “She’s got a great sense of humor. So… Just seeing she’ll maybe do a funny dance or a funny voice or something like that.”

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix, and Hangin’ with the Hamiltons is available on YouTube.