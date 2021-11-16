Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love You'

The Love Is Blind couple celebrated both their anniversary and Lauren's birthday on November 16

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's love story just turned three.

The Love Is Blind stars celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, sharing sweet tributes to one another on social media.

In honor of the couple's anniversary — and Lauren's 34th birthday! — Cameron joked that getting to marry his wife felt like he was celebrating his own birthday.

Cameron gave a sweet happy birthday message to Lauren, who shares her birthday with their anniversary date. "Happy birthday to my best friend! Thank you for marrying me on your birthday three years ago," he captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram. "As someone once said, 'I am your gift' 😂 But it was really like my birthday because I've found happiness with you that I never had before. I love you and the person you are🌻"

On her own Instagram, Lauren shared a video of the couple embracing in several touching moments.

"A love story I could have only dreamed of… not perfect but perfect for me!" she wrote. "Cheers to 3 years of Love, marriage and happiness 😘💍❤️ Us against the world forever 👩🏾‍❤️‍👨🏻 Happy anniversary baby!"

She ended her message by teasing the couple's plan to start a family.

"Now let's have some babiessssss 😜" she wrote.

Cameron and Lauren met on season one of Netflix's Love Is Blind, an innovative dating show which kept daters from seeing each other until they accepted an engagement. A second season of the series is expected to premiere in 2022.

They are one of two couples from the series to remain married after falling in love on the show. The other couple, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, will also celebrate their third wedding anniversary soon.

In June, Cameron spoke to Essence about the societal pressure to have children, and what it looks like in his relationship.

"People every day pressure us about having a baby," he said. "When are we going to have a baby? That sort of thing. It's unfortunate because I know other couples are met with that same sort of pressure, and there are couples out there that can't get pregnant or don't want to."