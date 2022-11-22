'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Thinks He 'Looked Like a Dumbass' on the Show: I Was 'the Villain'

Bartise Bowden is recognizing his faults from his time on Love Is Blind.

The season 3 hopeful opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his time on the series and how he was "absolutely, 100 percent, definitely the villain."

"I looked like a dumbass, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish," he continued. "It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it."

Bartise, 27, continued: "Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it, I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed. This is the villain right here."

Having learned from his mistakes upon rewatching the season, Bartise made the conscious choice to remain mum during the season 3 reunion.

"One of the many reasons why people are hating on me is because I talk too frickin' much and that was one thing I learned about myself after watching it all back," he explained. "At the reunion, when we were filming that, I was like, 'I ain't saying s---.' I had a lot to say, but I bit my tongue. Learn and grow, I guess."

Bartise connected with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross in the pods. He ultimately chose to propose to Nancy, 33, over Raven, who ended up getting engaged to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. (Raven, 29, and SK, 34, recently split for the second time.)

Bartise and Nancy faced many hurdles outside of the pods, including him vocalizing his attraction for Raven to Nancy's face. Even though their relationship was appearing to lose steam, the pair still made it to the altar. But Bartise ultimately chose to not go through with marrying Nancy.

Drama aside, Nancy told PEOPLE that the former couple is now "respectful" of one another.

"Right after the wedding, we took time apart," she previously shared. "I think for me, you saw me, I was like, 'It's black and white. You said no. I'm out.' I had to do that to protect myself, because at that point I was so blindsided that I needed to process how did this happen? Rewatching it, it was like, 'Oh, that's how it happened.'"

Nancy continued, "I would hope that Bartise and I could be friends at some point and later on in life, maybe in his 30s, we can be friends. But I don't see the benefit of us being friends at this point."

Bartise later told PEOPLE he had no regrets from his time on the show.

"I love my journey with Nancy because, especially watching it back and watching myself, kind of feeling embarrassed to have watched myself say some of the stuff that I said and ashamed of myself," he said. "I like that journey because I'm able to learn from it and grow from it."

