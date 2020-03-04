First comes pod dates, then comes engagement, then comes vacation, moving in together and marriage four weeks later, right? At least, that’s how it worked on Netflix’s hot new dating experiment series, Love Is Blind.

It certainly worked for Amber Pike and Matt Barnett.

Once the duo finally met in person, Amber, 25, admitted she couldn’t keep her hands off Barnett, 27, and footage even after their time in Mexico frequently showed them laughing and having a great time together in addition to more serious conversations about their finances. In the season finale, filmed in November 2018, the pair said “I do” and were legally married.

And they’ve been laughing and having a great time together since.

Image zoom

“Mexico was cloud nine,” Amber recalls to PEOPLE, laughing. “We were unnaturally happy and it was gross. We were gross. We still are pretty gross.”

RELATED: Love Is Blind‘s Amber Pike Tells Off Jessica Batten in Reunion Sneak Peek: ‘You Are So Fake’

In fact, they’re “gross” enough to want to do a round two on their wedding, and are planning to throw something to celebrate their marriage that will allow more family and friends to attend (without the short notice of a reality TV whirlwind).

“I would love to do another wedding,” Amber says. “There’s no rush on it. We’re married now, but at some point.”

Image zoom

Since the show completed filming, the couple have been enjoying traveling and experiencing new things together, with vacations in Italy and visits to Comic-Con.

“We’re still having a lot of fun and we’re going on adventures together and don’t have huge plans,” Amber explains. “I think once we’re settled down more. Like I said on the show, ‘Joke’s on my mom! She thought I was going to settle down and Matt’s just as wild and adventurous as I am!’ ”

Amber adds, “But I do want to get to do a bridal shower with my family and my bachelorette trip with people I actually love and who have partied with me before.”

RELATED: Love Is Blind‘s Lauren and Cameron Open Up About Their Marriage and If They Ever Had Any Doubts

Image zoom

One of the things that’s really helped the couple is their friends — especially Amber’s guy friends.

“They’re all in love with me,” Barnett jokes. “I’ve gotten a few marriage proposals.”

“I have the best support group when it comes to friends,” Amber says. “One of my buddies called me one time and got another call. I stay on the line for like 10 minutes and he never came back so I went ahead and hung up. Come to find out Matt was calling him. He hung up on me to talk to my husband!”

RELATED: Love Is Blind‘s Carlton and Diamond Clear the Air About Their Fight, Death Threats and More

Barnett’s friends have a bit of a different relationship with Amber.

Image zoom

“I like to think they like me,” she says. “They might be scared of me a little bit, but I like them to be scared of me.”

“My friends joke around a lot,” Barnett explains. “One of them challenges my masculinity and Amber’s quick to knock him down. Thanks, babe. I didn’t need that, but thanks. That friend is frightened of her.”

The entire first season of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now. The reunion special, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, will be released on Netflix’s YouTube page on Thursday.