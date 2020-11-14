Love Is Blind's Amber Pike Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Husband Matt Barnett

The couple shared a pair of sweet social media tributes in honor of their second wedding anniversary

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are celebrating a relationship milestone!

On Friday, the Love Is Blind couple shared a pair of sweet social media tributes in honor of their second wedding anniversary. “Two years ago today since we officially said ‘I do’... and I still can’t keep my hands off you!” Amber, 28, wrote alongside a steamy snap of the pair sharing a smooch on the beach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy 2yr Wedding Anniversary to my frustrating-crazy-sweet-handsome hubby. I LOVE YOU @barnettisblind,” she added.

In his own loving post, Barnett, 30, wrote, “Here's to 2 years and a million more years together.”

Of course, the festivities didn’t end there!

“So it’s mine and Amber’s second year anniversary. We’ve been together two years today, well not together, married two years today,” Barnett said in a series of Instagram Stories.

“So I went a little out and got us a nice hotel with a beautiful view,” he continued, noting that his wife wasn’t in on the plan just yet. “It’s going to be freaking awesome.”

After waking her up from a quick nap at home — and taking time out for a quick champagne toast — Barnett blindfolded Amber as they made their way to a nearby hotel.

“Aw, baby,” she said after he revealed the thoughtful surprise, before joking, “Is this why you had me pack so many stinkin outfits?”

Last month, Amber took a trip down memory lane as she reflected on how the pair celebrated their first anniversary — which had to be kept on the down-low since Love Is Blind had yet to premiere.

“Last year Matt and I celebrated our one year anniversary by going on a cruise with some friends who also had their first anniversary pretty close to ours. By the end of the trip we all agreed it should definitely be an annual thing, and an anniversary pact was made,” she wrote.

Although the pair had initially planned on celebrating their second anniversary with another trip, due to the coronavirus pandemic “that pretty much became impossible.” However, while a big vacation in Greece may have been out of the question, Amber was able to organize a small trip to the Blue Ridge mountains in honor of Barnett’s 30th birthday last month.

“I really wanted to do something special,” she continued. “The views were breathtaking, the company was hilarious, and the shenanigans were.... unmentionable 🤫😂 Definitely tooting my own horn here because the trip was, beyond a shadow of a doubt, a success. Happy Early Birthday-versary @barnettisblind.”

While reflecting on their bond earlier this year, Amber also told PEOPLE that they may have a second wedding someday. “I would love to do another wedding,” she said. “There’s no rush on it. We’re married now, but at some point.”