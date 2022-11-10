'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Shares Loving Tributes for Husband Brennon: 'You Are My Home'

Alexa shared a handful of sweet couple's photos from their year together and said she's the "luckiest girl alive to be married to" Brennon

By
Published on November 10, 2022 04:05 PM
Photo: Brennon Lemieux/Instagram

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux are still living happily ever after.

The Love Is Blind couple is putting their love in the spotlight hours after the Netflix show's season 3 finale confirmed they're married and still together. On Instagram Thursday, Alexa shared a series of photos from their time as newlyweds — and praised Brennon, 32, along the way.

"May 2021 I met my lobster," Alexa, 27, captioned a photo of Brennon on the beach. "I fell in love with your southern drawl, your infectious laugh, your twisted humor, your incredibly detailed memories, your goofiness, your confidence and a million other little things."

Alexa's caption highlighted the fast-paced nature of Love Is Blind — and the risk they took in getting engaged before ever seeing each other in person.

"This love didn't happen slowly or overnight. It happened in every moment I spent with you," she wrote. "You are the best person I have ever met and I'm lucky to even know you, much less get to spend my life with you. You are my home."

Additional photos shared by Alexa included a "hard launch," featuring a sweet snap of the pair gazing into each other's eyes. She also posted a few snaps of the twosome on the beach together, some of which included fellow remaining couples Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton as well as Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.

"Ok sorry just one more because I've been dying to post these for a year and a half," she captioned the last photo set. "I'm the luckiest girl alive to be married to this man."

From the start of the season, Alexa and Brennon were a fan-favorite couple. Viewers praised their seemingly authentic connection, and Brennon's kind, calm nature.

Alexa previously told PEOPLE there was more to their love that viewers didn't see.

"It took time for me to be a little bit more emotionally reciprocative to him, maybe calm down my sarcasm a little bit because I'm a very sarcastic person," she said. "And I wish that we could have seen more of that side of me, and then a little bit more of Brennon's goofy side of him, because we really do make a lot of sense."

"I'm glad that that is so clear to everybody watching that we really did love each other," she added. "But there are a lot more dynamics to us than this sweet gentleman and me. There is more to it."

Alexa and Brennon were one of two Love Is Blind season 3 couples to tie the knot. Colleen, 26, and Matt, 28, also got married in the finale episode. Despite deciding not to tie the knot on-screen, Raven and SK are also still together.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now streaming in full on Netflix.

