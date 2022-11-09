'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Says 'There Is More' to Her Relationship with Brennon Than Viewers Saw

This post contains spoilers from the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind.

While Alexa Alfia found her happily ever after on Love Is Blind, she wishes the viewers could have seen more of her love story with her now-husband Brennon Lemieux.

The reality star, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively that viewers didn't get to see her vulnerable side on the hit Netflix reality series.

"It took time for me to be a little bit more emotionally reciprocative to him, maybe calm down my sarcasm a little bit because I'm a very sarcastic person," she says. "And I wish that we could have seen more of that side of me, and then a little bit more of Brennon's goofy side of him, because we really do make a lot of sense."

"I'm glad that that is so clear to everybody watching that we really did love each other," she added. "But there are a lot more dynamics to us than this sweet gentleman and me. There is more to it."

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Alexa also reveals that she and Brennon, 32, share a major common ground, despite their different upbringings.

"I think our backgrounds are very different, but at the end the day, we have such a love for family and I think that that love is the most important thing... I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don't have it with my Brennon? He's everything to me."

"Regardless of where we came from, we learned so much from our separate backgrounds, but they're also very similar," she continues. "We both come from very, very large families, very loud. He's one of five, I'm one of six. It's beautiful and you have to get it. Some people say they want a big family, but it's a lot."

She adds, "And so for us both understanding that and our love for family is really what really drew us to each other."

Courtesy of Netflix

Alexa and Brennon appeared to be a match made in heaven from day one, and things were no different for the duo on their wedding day in June 2021. The couple both said "yes" to marriage on the season finale and have remained married ever since.

Brennon reveals that married life has been "easy" for the couple so far; however, he admits that the couple have had a few small disagreements along the way.

"We've had problems. I don't want anybody to ever think that we didn't have things come up in our marriage," he shares. "There were, who's doing the dishes and who's doing [this]... but we know that at the end of the day, even during those arguments, we know this is just for right now."

He adds, "Ten minutes from now, a day from now, it's going to work out. We're fine."

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

During the season 3 reunion, Alexa shared similar sentiments about how they went through an adjustment period after moving in together.

"It was hard listening to everyone else's struggle cause we didn't have any, which was weird," she said. "But when we did move in together... it was dishes."

"I got a piece of advice 'cause we were having little things and someone said, 'Don't let roommate issues be marriage issues,'" Alexa added. "And I think it was the greatest piece of advice because I think that's what was happening."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now streaming in full on Netflix.