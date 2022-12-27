'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa and Brennon Share Their Thoughts on Prenups — and Whether They Signed One

Love Is Blind's Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are saving the paper for their first anniversary.

The fan-favorite couple passed the time during a road trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday by answering questions on Instagram. When a fan asked if Brennon had signed a prenup, Alexa revealed that he hadn't — and that she had "never asked for one."

"It's something Brennon brought up and asked about getting one to protect me," she said in an Instagram Story. "It's just something that I wasn't interested in doing."

Alexa, 27, added that there is "nothing wrong" with getting one and noted that "you can be on any side of the financial scale and get a prenup."

Brennan, 32, chimed in from behind the steering wheel: "It just kind of allocates things beforehand so that way you don't have to go through a large legal battle about trying to take what's his and what's mine."

He added, "If your partner asks for a prenup before the marriage, don't take that as a slight or anything negative. They're just trying to help everything out in the case that something negative might happen in the future."

Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix

The couple — who met during season 3 of the Netflix show and got married during its finale, which was filmed in June of 2021 — answered several more questions about their whirlwind romance during their trip.

When asked how her heart feels with Brennon compared to her previous partners, she responded, "I just felt a peacefulness that I never experienced before."

"He makes me feel so safe and secure," she said of Brennon, whom she lovingly calls her "cowboy." "My heart was just happy, I knew to my very core that he was my person."

"When you know, you know," she added.

Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix

Alexa also shared that the best part of the couple's post-Love Is Blind fame is "getting to share our story with so many people."

The worst part of their new spotlight, she acknowledged, is "people thinking that they know everything about us."

"Things can be so inaccurate and I can't defend every part of that," she said. "You can't correct every rumor that there is."

