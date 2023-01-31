'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer Teases Raven and SK Proposal — and Cheating Scandal — as Cast Reunites

The Love Is Blind season 3 cast is back with romance updates — and one unexpected couple confirms they've continued seeing each other "frequently" after their split

Published on January 31, 2023 11:01 AM

Love Is Blind season 3's behind-the-scenes drama is coming to the surface.

The trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar is here — and it's not avoiding any of the hard conversations that have happened in the year since the show aired.

Updates on each cast member's life reveal Zanab Jaffrey is still single, Cole Barnett has regrets about how he behaved during the season and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's relationship with Raven Ross has potentially been severed.

But in an emotional moment, Raven reveals what happened between them. "SK cheated on me. I truly had no idea," she said tearfully.

Later in the trailer, Raven adds: "I'm ready for the new chapter. I still believe in love."

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven and Zanab in Episode 13 of Love Is Blind.
Courtesy of Netflix

However, mid-way through the trailer, SK actually gets down on one knee to propose to Raven again.

Viewers will remember the once-engaged couple didn't tie the knot during the finale episode, though they later agreed to keep dating off-screen. So, the question of if Raven and SK will be engaged again hangs in the air — as does the timeline of if SK proposed before or after Raven caught him cheating.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Bartise and Nancy in Episode 14 of Love Is Blind.
Courtesy of Netflix

In November, SK's alleged cheating scandal surfaced on TikTok when a creator shared messages between the two. SK previously denied cheating and said he dated the woman when he was not with Raven.

"When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he said in a statement to Life & Style. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that."

Elsewhere in the After the Altar trailer, Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez — another pair who didn't tie the knot in the finale — have seen each other "frequently over the last year," according to Bartise.

Nancy says her family has no idea she's still in contact with Bartise — and her mom even compares him to "that emoji poop."

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Colleen and Matt in Episode 14 of Love Is Blind.
Courtesy of Netflix

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed's marriage will take the spotlight, too, when they're questioned about why they still haven't moved in together. "It's not that we don't want to live together," Matt says.

"But you're not," Brennon Lemieux — who is still happily married to Alexa Alfia Lemieux — responds.

All episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 premiere on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 10.

