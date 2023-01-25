'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Season 3 Teases Post-Split Updates on Raven and SK, Zanab and Cole

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is coming back for its third installment next month — and apparently checking in on two of the messiest splits featured on the hit Netflix dating series.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform announced that season 3 of the Love Is Blind follow-up will debut on Friday, Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The three-episode special — according to an official synopsis — will catch up with the season 3 cast as they "readjust to life in Dallas after the altar and come together for a birthday extravaganza."

"A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships," reads the release. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

Expected to appear in the special are couples Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux — the two married pairs who made it down the altar this season. They appear on Netflix's official poster for the special, each smiling arm and arm together.

The former couples from the show — Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden — are all also on the artwork, each in their own frames.

Of the singles, Raven and SK and Zanab as well as Cole easily had the messiest splits.

Raven, 30, and SK, 34, struggled with numerous relationship stressors on the show, including intimacy issues as well as differences in their family backgrounds and cultures. Most challenging, though, was whether they could make a long-distance relationship work as he planned to move to California for two years to earn his master's degree.

On their wedding day, Raven appeared prepared to overcome this obstacle. "I couldn't imagine a world without you," she told SK. "I think we have a great future ahead of us and I really mean it when I say I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

SK ultimately shocked viewers — and his fiancée — by saying he couldn't marry her because he would feel "guilty" pursuing a marriage "with so many unanswered questions." But during the season 3 reunion, the twosome announced they had reconciled.

That didn't last long, however. In late November, just weeks after the reunion aired, Raven and SK revealed in a joint statement that they had split for a second time. Their breakup came amid allegations that SK cheated, which he has denied.

It wasn't much less dramatic for Zanab and Cole.

Despite getting engaged on season 3, Zanab, 32, wound up saying "I don't" to Cole at the altar, claiming he made comments to her throughout the season that caused her to struggle with her body image and her diet.

"You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it's worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence," she told him in front of their wedding guests. "And the messed up thing is I know love you... but love shouldn't feel this way. I can't marry you."

Cole, 27, was left stunned and in tears, telling the cameras, "Why has she never said that to my face? She chose now because she knew it would hurt more in front of all my friends and family... She had me fooled big time. I knew we were not perfect but that? It's one of the worst experiences of my life."

Later, at the reunion, Zanab pointed to a previously unaired scene as evidence. Dubbed the "Cuties video" by fans, it showed Cole discouraging his now ex from snacking on a Mandarin orange.

"I wasn't body-shaming you," he later explained on the Lauren Interviews podcast. "I was just asking and saying, 'Hey, we planned this big dinner.' I was just speaking to it and being myself."

Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix in February 2020. Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, the series follows hopeful singles, all from the same metropolitan area, dating one another blindly, through speakers. Couples only meet in person after getting engaged.

Fans of the show will also likely be checking out Perfect Match, which debuts on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, on Netflix. That series brings together singles from Love Is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Sexy Beasts, and more in a tropical paradise to find love.

Hosted by Nick, the show will follow the reality stars as they "compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker," according to the official synopsis. The matchmakers will have the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with singles they invite to the villa.

In the game of love, the strategy of the matchmakers will determine if contestants find better matches or "create chaos." Ultimately, only one couple will be crowned the "Perfect Match."

Love Is Blind alums Bowden, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren "LC" Chamblin and Shayne Jansen are among the cast featured on the new series.