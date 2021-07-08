Love Is Blind Season 1 Cast Reunites in First Look at Netflix's After the Altar Special

The Love Is Blind gang is getting back together.

On Thursday, Netflix released a first look at Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a three-episode special premiering July 28 on the streaming service.

During the special, cast members featured on season 1 of the dating show will gather for a two-year anniversary party celebrating married couples Amber and Matt Barnett and Lauren and Cameron Hamilton.

"Two years ago, we fell in love and chose someone to marry without ever seeing them," Lauren says in the teaser as her husband adds, "It's very special to see everyone again."

"Some of us are still in love, but some of us are still searching," Diamond Jack, who is single, later says.

Meanwhile, Carlton Morton — whose fallout with Diamond led to her departure from the show — appears to still be nursing old wounds. "I'm still emotional about it so much time after," he says.

Jessica Batten reflects candidly on her time on Love Is Blind, telling the cameras, "Going through the experiment, I really kind of crashed and burned in front of the world."

Jessica has since found love off-camera, but during the show, Matt made a choice between her and now-wife Amber, leading to some inevitable nerves about seeing each other again.

"What do you think about seeing Jessica?" a producer asks Matt, who swiftly replies, "Next question."

"He had been fooling me the entire time," she says.

Back with Lauren and Cameron, however, things are more positive.

"When we get the group together it's always a fun time," he tells the cameras, while Lauren teases, "I hope so."