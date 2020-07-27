Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley star in Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona limited series shot entirely in quarantine

Watch the Trailer for Love in the Time of Corona , Freeform's COVID-19 Dramedy Starring Leslie Odom Jr.

As families, couples, singles and more remain cooped up to weather the coronavirus pandemic, drama is inevitable. And a drama — a TV drama, that is — was also inevitable.

Freeform's upcoming Love in the Time of Corona, starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman and Rainey Qualley and premiering Aug. 22, takes a look at just a few of those conflicts that arise from the universal question of quarantine: "What are we doing with all this time?"

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, the four-episode limited series tracks the highs, lows and hilarious in-betweens through four interwoven stories about love and connection amid quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

In the exclusive trailer for the dramedy above, we meet James and Sade (Odom and Robinson), a married couple considering having a baby. A friendship between Oscar (Dorfman) and Elle (Qualley) gets complicated. A family seems to put on a happy face for their college-aged daughter, but there may be more to the story. And a woman (L. Scott Caldwell) attempts to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary while social distancing from her husband, who is in a rehab facility.

The series is executive produced by Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble), Chris Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Odom and Robinson.