The discovery+ series, which premieres May 8, will follow the singles as they attempt to find love by mating like animals instead of talking

Love in the Jungle: 14 Singles Embrace Their Animal Instincts to Find a Mate in New Reality Series

Things are about to get wild... literally.

PEOPLE has the exclusive look at discovery+'s new reality series, Love in the Jungle, which puts a unique twist on the typical reality dating show.

The new seven-part series will follow a group of 14 "unlucky-in-love" singles as they forgo traditional dating methods and try their hand at mating like animals in order to find love.

The group will live on a private eco-reserve in Colombia, where they will connect, communicate and flirt with potential mates — all without speaking. Instead, the singles will embrace their animal instincts and participate in mating rituals pulled straight from the animal kingdom.

Of course, no good social experiment is complete without a hilarious narrator — and Love in the Jungle is no different.

Sticking to its theme, the new series will be narrated like a "classic natural history documentary", with an expert offering "observational insight into the singles' animalistic behaviors as if seen for the first time in the wild," according to the streaming service.

Love in the Jungle Love in the Jungle | Credit: discovery+

As seen in the trailer, nothing is off-limits for the singles who struggle to make a genuine connection with a mate. "Not talking sucks," says one of the women.

The group will also have to step out of their comfort zone while participating in challenges, like the bonobos smash and mustache frog battle.

"It was very weird, but it was very sexy and weird," one man notes of the challenge. "I think this is a new fetish for me."

Adds another woman: "I guess mating rituals work because I've never been so attracted to Stephan before."

And because there's no talking allowed, body language — as well as the actions of others — will speak volumes.

"Yeah, I'm gonna take your man," one woman confidently says in the trailer. "I'm an alpha, I get what I want."

"This is it: the jungle or die," notes another woman.

"I don't think anyone should have to go home. Someone can do a threesome," quips someone else.