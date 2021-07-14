Love in Paradise: The Caribbean — Meet the 4 Couples Featured in the Latest 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff

The 90 Day Fiancé universe is expanding — all the way to the Caribbean.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, four couples who met on various tropical islands — Costa Rica, Barbados, Panama and Jamaica — must figure out if their love is truly made to last. The series premieres on discovery+ July 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I met my boyfriend on vacation in Jamaica, he works at a swingers resort on the beach," Illinois-native Aryanna says of beau Sherlon in the new clip.

"Crazy stuff goes on there," Sherlon then says. "The flesh is a weakness."

Next up are Amber, from Florida, and Daniel, based in Costa Rica — "My fiancé lives on a tropical island, I need to go down there to make sure this is the man that I want to marry," Amber says.

"I let Key get away once and I'm not going to let that happen to me again," Californian Mark says of his girlfriend Key, whom he met in Panama.

"I love you but don't rush me," Key says in the next scene.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story Credit: Discovery+

Through the rest of the teaser, it's clear that meeting on an idyllic Caribbean island doesn't make for a drama-free relationship.

"I haven't seen my man in 12 months," Amber says as she reunites with Daniel. "I'm definitely getting laid tonight."

Later, however, the pair get into an explosive fight. "F--- you Daniel, f--- you," she tells him as she storms out of a restaurant they're dining in.

"I feel like I've been in the dark, because I don't even know who you are," Amber adds to the cameras.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aryanna and Sherlon, meanwhile, have a more pressing problem. "We didn't use protection when we had sex in Jamaica," she reveals. "A month after I got back I found out I was pregnant."

"Is this your first child or do you have some more kids with some more tourists?" one of her family members then asks Sherlon.

Ultimately, the baby on the way proves to be a strain on their relationship. "I can't raise a baby by myself," Aryanna says through tears, adding to the cameras, "A decision made in the heat of the moment in paradise will impact the rest of my life."

"We both made a big mistake, I'm not going to be forced to get married," Sherlon says.

Mark and Key grapple with closing the distance between them. "I don't want us to be apart," he says, while Key asks, "You are telling me, if [I] don't move to California this relationship finished?"

"Finished — we're over," Mark says.

Elsewhere in the clip, the fourth couple, Miami-based Martine and Barbados DJ Steven, navigate infidelity and commitment issues.

"Steven is a DJ, there are always people trying to throw themselves at him," Martine says. "I want Steven to give me a reason to trust him."

"If a man wants to be with you, he will make it clear to you — like diamond clear," she later tells him, flashing her ring finger, to which he replies, "What? You're on bulls--- now."

"Why the f--- is somebody asking if you're awake at this time of night?" she later asks, though he simply says, "I don't know."

"Steven cheated on me once, I told him, if he ever does that again, I will leave him," Martine tells the cameras before the pair have a heated exchange.

"You be f------ lying," she says, as he asks her, "Can you get out of my face?"

"Or what?" she says.

Read below to learn more about each of the couples:

Aryanna (Quincy, IL) & Sherlon (Orange Bay, Jamaica)

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story Credit: Discovery+

Nine months ago, Aryanna vacationed in Jamaica and met Sherlon, a tall Jamaican man who runs his dad's tour boat business, in addition to working at a resort for swingers. Now six months pregnant with Sherlon's baby, Aryanna is going back to Jamaica to convince him to move to the US so they can get married and raise their child together. But, will Sherlon agree to leave his island life for a woman he barely knows?

Martine (Miami, FL) & Steven (Barbados)

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story Credit: Discovery+

On a Caribbean cruise three years ago, Steven asked Martine to dance and the two have been grinding on and off dance floors ever since. However, Martine's trust has been shaken since learning Steven cheated, so she's flying to Barbados to decide if their relationship is worth saving.

Mark (Huntington Beach, CA) & Key (Bocas del Toro, Panama)

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story Credit: Discovery+

Free spirits Mark and Key, who met in Bocas del Toro ten years ago, fell in love while Mark helped her through the most difficult time of her life after she overdosed. Now, they have reconnected after nine years and Mark is headed back to Bocas to ask Key to move to California to be with him, but Key isn't exactly the same girl he met nearly a decade ago.

Amber (Seminole, FL) & Daniel (Jaco, Costa Rica)

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Story Credit: Discovery+

After meeting three years ago while Amber was vacationing in Costa Rica, she and Daniel are now ready to get married. But Amber, who has spent the last year financially supporting Daniel and spearheading their K-1 Visa application, has become resentful and wonders if she's committing to a life as Daniel's "mother," rather than his wife.