Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Tommie Lee Avoids Jail Time in Child Abuse Case

As long as she abides by the terms of her probation, Tommie Lee will escape jail time in her child abuse case.

PEOPLE can confirm that the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, who was reportedly facing up to 54 years in prison, has received a 10-year sentence — but none of it to be spent behind bars. According to a spokesperson for the Cobb County District Attorney in Georgia, Lee, 34, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, three counts of simple battery, family violence, and one count of disrupting public school.

She was sentenced to 10 years, with two years to serve and the rest on probation, according to the spokesperson. The two years is suspended upon completion of a residential recovery program and 12 months of successful aftercare with a psychologist or psychiatrist.

TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, under her probation conditions, she can’t have violent contact with a child, can’t travel outside the state of Georgia without written approval, and can’t attend work or promotional events where drugs or alcohol are present.

Lee was reportedly given an 11 p.m. curfew and must pay a $1,000 fine in addition to submitting to random drug and alcohol testing. She is already out of custody and in the recovery program, TMZ reports.

A rep for Lee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ reported in January that Lee had been indicted on seven charges — three felonies and four misdemeanors. According to AJC.com, the charges included aggravated assault, child cruelty, battery, and aggravated stalking and disrupting a public school for allegedly shoving her child’s head into a metal locker and dragging her by her hair.