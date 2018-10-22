Love & Hip Hop Star Shay Johnson Hospitalized, Receives Blood Transfusion

Love & Hip Hop star Shay Johnson is asking for prayers following her hospitalization.

Over the weekend, the reality star shared that she was admitted to the hospital, where she received a blood transfusion.

“Pray for me 🙏🏽!” she captioned an Instagram video of herself lying a hospital bed and wearing a medical gown and cap.

In a serious of videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday evening, Johnson said: “Now I have to have a blood transfusion because my blood is low, I’m dizzy. So I have to have a blood transfusion.”

SHAY JOHNSON/Instagram

SHAY JOHNSON/Instagram

RELATED: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Tommie Lee Arrested, Charged with Child Cruelty, Stalking: Report

Johnson captured a nurse attending to her hand, which had a needle inserted into it.

Her loved ones — including her mom and brother — have been by her side, helping keep her spirits up as her body heals.

Also on Sunday, Johnson filmed her smiling brother being silly and dancing as she rested in her bed.

In addition to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Johnson has appeared on Love & Hip Hop Miami: Check Yourself, Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School.