Love & Hip Hop Star Shay Johnson Hospitalized, Receives Blood Transfusion

SHAY JOHNSON/Instagram
Natalie Stone
October 22, 2018 04:44 PM

Love & Hip Hop star Shay Johnson is asking for prayers following her hospitalization.

Over the weekend, the reality star shared that she was admitted to the hospital, where she received a blood transfusion.

“Pray for me 🙏🏽!” she captioned an Instagram video of herself lying a hospital bed and wearing a medical gown and cap.

In a serious of videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday evening, Johnson said: “Now I have to have a blood transfusion because my blood is low, I’m dizzy. So I have to have a blood transfusion.”

SHAY JOHNSON/Instagram
SHAY JOHNSON/Instagram

RELATED: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Tommie Lee Arrested, Charged with Child Cruelty, Stalking: Report

Johnson captured a nurse attending to her hand, which had a needle inserted into it.

Her loved ones — including her mom and brother — have been by her side, helping keep her spirits up as her body heals.

Also on Sunday, Johnson filmed her smiling brother being silly and dancing as she rested in her bed.

In addition to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Johnson has appeared on Love & Hip Hop Miami: Check Yourself, Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.