Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Alum Sincere Show Reveals He Has Coronavirus from His Hospital Bed

Sincere Show has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum, 32, opened up about the highly contagious respiratory disease in an Instagram video on Friday, revealing that he’s been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia in both of his lungs.

“It took a lot for me to make this video as I am a very private person, but it is important for me to share my story,” he captioned the clip, which he filmed from a hospital bed. “Please everyone take this seriously #Covid19 #Coronavirus Protect yourself protect your family.”

Show began the video by recalling how he fell ill, telling his followers, “About a week ago, you know, wasn’t feeling my best. Had to call the ambulance to take me to the hospital.”

“They ran all the necessary tests and everything, and I was diagnosed with COVID-19. Been in the hospital ever since,” he continued. “I know this thing is affecting everybody differently. For me, I have pneumonia in both my lungs, makes it difficult for me to breathe.”

While he shared that he’s been feeling “a little better” since arriving to the hospital, Show said “the scary part about this” is that “health care professional … don’t even know what this thing is.”

“Nobody fully understands what it is yet. It’s just a waiting game. It’s like putting a Band-Aid over a stab wound with some of the treatments,” he said, explaining that he’s been recommended to take Tylenol for his symptoms. “They don’t really have the answers, man.”

Despite the uncertainty, Show remains positive throughout the ordeal, telling fans, “I’m gonna be all right regardless.”

He ended the video by encouraging others to take the coronavirus seriously.

“What I just want everybody to really understand … is that this thing is serious,” he added. “Playtime is over.”

Prior to his hospitalization, Show spoke about the dangers of the coronavirus in a video shared onto his Instagram on March 12.

Wearing a blue surgical mask, the former reality star warned followers in the clip, “Y’all think this s— a game? This s— is not a game.”

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-19, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China, in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

At first, this coronavirus was contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.

The first U.S. case was found in Everett, Washington, just outside of Seattle, in a man who had recently returned from Wuhan. The number of cases grew slowly from there and the virus began to spread more rapidly in communities across the U.S.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been at least 163,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the nation, with 3,055 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. now has the most cases in the world, well ahead of China and Italy.

Worldwide, there are at least 770,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 37,042 deaths as of March 30.

