Love & Hip Hop Star Brittney Taylor Given a Restraining Order for Allegedly Beating a Woman

A temporary order of protection has been placed against Brittney Taylor, star of VH1’s Love and Hip Hop, after she allegedly beat up a woman during a fight in her Manhattan apartment.

According to TMZ, a New York judged enacted the restraining order against the reality star, 30, which also states that if she is in possession of any firearms, she must turn them over immediately. The order of protection is in place until Dec. 14.

Taylor was arrested on Friday after she allegedly threw her cell phone at the anonymous woman, which comes two months after she accused costar Remy Ma of attacking her at an April concert, for which Ma was arrested for on May 1.

The fight between Taylor and the woman began in the apartment, and allegedly continued into the elevator, where Taylor continued to attack the woman. Police showed up not long after, arresting the reality star, who was released without bail. The woman refused medical attention. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed the incident to PEOPLE.

Police told TMZ that the Love and Hip Hop star aggressively scratched the woman’s neck, along with throwing her cell phone at her head.

Taylor is being represented by her attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, who told TMZ that he is asking the Manhattan DA to get the charges against her dropped for “the interest of justice.”

The reality star is facing charges for assault and aggravated harassment, and faces a court date next month.

Remy Ma, meanwhile, is still facing similar charges after she turned herself into authorities on May 1, after cops said she punched Taylor in the face at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert on April 16, causing bruises to Taylor’s right eye.

The rapper, 38, is also being represented by Rubenstein, who told E! News that the reality star would “fully cooperate” with authorities.

Taylor shared a photo of her black eye to social media after the incident and called out Ma for her alleged attack, according to the New York Daily News.

In a since-deleted caption, Taylor wrote, “So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night. I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because Its pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh.”

“I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work,” she added. “My Question is @remyma why did you really do this?”

Ma is still on parole, according to state records obtained by the New York Daily News, for her six-year prison sentence in 2008 after being convicted of illegal weapon possession, assault and attempted coercion.