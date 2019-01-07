Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee has reportedly been indicted on multiple child abuse charges.

Lee — real name Atasha Chizaah Jefferson — was indicted Thursday in Cobb County, Georgia, on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, child cruelty, battery, aggravated stalking and disrupting a public school, according to AJC.com.

The reality star, 34, faces seven charges of indictment — three are felonies and the other four are misdemeanors — according to TMZ, and she could face up to 54 years in prison if convicted of all of them.

VH1 and the district attorney's office for comment.

In October, Lee was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, battery and child cruelty, according to TMZ. She was reportedly taken into police custody after an incident at her child’s middle school in Cobb County, Georgia.

AJC.com reports that Lee is accused of shoving her child’s head into a metal locker and grabbing them by the hair.

At the time, she reportedly posted a $27,000 bond and was released. According to TMZ, she also received a court order to stay away from her daughter.

But just hours later, Lee was arrested for a second time after allegedly making contact with her daughter. She was arrested at her home and charged with aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer, WSB-TV Atlanta reported.

Mother of two Lee allegedly refused to come to the door when police arrived and tried hiding. She was held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

When she joined the cast of LHHATL in 2016, she said she had already been arrested nearly 30 times.

During an interview with VH1, Lee said many of her arrests came after violating probation.

“Half the time I’ve been on probation without going to prison. Half the time I was put on probation but I was still a badass. I still would violate probation,” she said. “I wouldn’t do community service, so [I] guess that you get booked again and [then] you got a whole new mugshot.”