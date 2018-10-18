Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Tommie Lee Arrested, Charged with Child Cruelty, Stalking: Report

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee has reportedly been arrested twice in 48 hours.

The reality personality, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, was first arrested Tuesday and charged with felony aggravated assault, battery and child cruelty, according to TMZ. She was reportedly taken into police custody after an incident at her child’s middle school in Cobb County, Georgia.

Lee, 34, reportedly posted a $27,000 bond and was released Wednesday morning. According to TMZ, she also received a court order to stay away from her daughter.

But just hours later, Lee was arrested for a second time after allegedly making contact with her daughter. She was arrested at her home and charged with aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

Lee allegedly refused to come to the door when police arrived and tried hiding.

She’s reportedly being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond. Police did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lee has two children, though it is unclear which child was present during the incident.

And this isn’t Lee’s first run in with the law. When she joined the cast of LHHATL in 2016, she said she had already been arrested nearly 30 times.

During an interview with VH1, Lee said many of her arrests came after violating probation.

“Half the time I’ve been on probation without going to prison. Half the time I was put on probation but I was still a badass. I still would violate probation,” she said. “I wouldn’t do community service, so [I] guess that you get booked again and [then] you got a whole new mugshot.”