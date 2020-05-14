Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Arkansas Mo Charged with Bank Fraud After Obtaining $2 Million COVID-19 Loan

"The defendant allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during these difficult times," said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Maurice Fayne has been arrested and charged with bank fraud after allegedly spending millions of dollars worth of coronavirus relief funds on jewelry.

The United States Department of Justice revealed the arrest on Wednesday, explaining that Fayne, who also goes by the name Arkansas Mo, had been arrested on federal bank fraud charges arising from a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

A representative for Fayne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

PPP provides forgivable loans to small businesses to help cover up to eight weeks of payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The program was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Fayne, 37, had obtained the loan in the name of Flame Trucking — a Georgia corporation that he is the sole owner of, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On April 15, Fayne signed and submitted a PPP loan application to United Community Bank, explaining that the business had 107 employees and an average monthly payroll of $1,490,200, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fayne had requested a loan in the amount of $3,725,500 and certified that the loan would be used to "retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utility payments, as specified under the Paycheck Protection Program Rule."

United Community Bank ended up granting Fayne a loan for $2,045,800.

According the U.S. Department of Justice, Fayne allegedly used over $1.5 million of the loan to buy $85,000 worth of jewelry, including a Rolex Presidential watch, a diamond bracelet and a 5.73 carat diamond ring.

Fayne also allegedly used the funds to pay $40,000 in child support, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The purchase of jewelry and the payment of child support are not authorized uses of PPP funds.

When Fayne was interviewed by federal agents about the spending on May 6, he allegedly denied using the money for personal expenses, according the U.S. Department of Justice.

However, when federal agents searched Fayne's home on May 11, they allegedly seized $80,000 in cash, including $9,400 that Fayne allegedly had on his person.

The U.S. Department of Justice says federal agents also discovered the jewelry and found a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

The U.S. Department of Justice also revealed that agents also seized three bank accounts into which Fayne had allegedly transferred $503,000 worth of PPP funds.

Fayne made his initial court appearance on Wednesday. It is not immediately clear when he is due back in court, nor if he has entered a plea.

"The defendant allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during these difficult times, and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases of jewelry and other personal items," Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said.

"The department will remain steadfast in our efforts to root out and prosecute frauds against the Paycheck Protection Program."

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak of the Northern District of Georgia also spoke out, saying, "The defendant allegedly took advantage of the emergency lending provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program that were intended to assist employees and small businesses battered by the coronavirus."

"The defendant allegedly egregiously sought personal gain from a program intended to assist hardworking Americans in this challenging time. SBA OIG and its law enforcement partners will aggressively pursue allegations of wrongdoing to maintain the integrity of SBA's programs," said Special Agent in Charge Kevin Kupperbusch of the Small Business Association Office of Inspector General (SBA OIG) Eastern Region.

Fayne is most known for appearing on season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.