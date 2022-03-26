Love & Marriage: Huntsville Star Melody Holt Says She's 'Afraid to Date': 'I'm Going to Stay Solo'

The OWN star reveals why she’s not ready for romance after divorcing her ex-husband Martell Holt

Melody Holt is in no rush to jump back into the dating game.

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star's split from husband Martell was a major storyline on the OWN series last year. But, despite admitting during the season 3 reunion special that she'd been intimate with another man after their breakup, the 36-year-old tells PEOPLE that she isn't currently seeing anyone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honestly, I am afraid to date," the mom of four says. "It's so important to make sure that who you're attached to, they are where they need to be spiritually, mentally, and emotionally.

"I have so many great things that are happening for me right now that I'm afraid to risk that. I'm afraid to risk the blessings that God has given to me because I get attached to the wrong person. I'm just going to stay over here, solo, focused on my career, focused on my children, until God says otherwise."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Melody Holt (third from the left), with her co-stars Maurice and Kimmi Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and her ex-husband Martell. | Credit: OWN

Last season LAMH fans witnessed the Holts' acrimonious split play out on-screen. Martell and Melody wrestled with how to co-parent their four children — Mariah, 10, Martell II, 9, Maliah, 5, and Malani, 2 — after ending their 13-year marriage. Meanwhile, they tried to navigate their friendship and business relationships with their fellow costars, amid the bombshell news that Martell had fathered a child with another woman while he was still married.

Despite Melody's rocky personal life, her professional one has thrived. She's pivoted from real estate to hosting OWN's Behind Every Man docuseries as well as launching a singing career and her own beauty line, Seventh Avenue Premier Skincare, along the way. Meanwhile, her new single "Down" was released on iTunes this week. At this point, a man doesn't fit into her life, and she's content with that.

"I think that sometimes people try to make us feel like alone means lonely," Melody says. "That's not the case. I wake up happy. Every day I wake up, I'm smiling. I'm ready to get the day going. I feel amazing. And I don't want to risk that feeling."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she does start dating again, Melody is very clear about who the "right person" for her is. She says he must be "emotionally, mentally mature," adding: "I'm going to tell you right now, I'm not interested in pouring a whole lot into a person.

"Don't try to talk to me about your financial goals. I'm going to tell you [to] go see an accountant," she adds. "That's what an expert is there for. Don't try to have a therapy session with me until you see your therapist. That's what a therapist is for.

"So many times, we get in relationships and we're trying to pull, pull, pull from the person we're with. And as women we tend to be the people that [are] giving, giving, giving, giving. I'm not doing that.

"There are experts for everything. When we are together, we're going to have fun, enjoy, hang out. [I'm] not about to be your therapist, your accountant, your pastor, your financial advisor, your problem solver. No ma'am. That's not my role."

That clarity about boundaries in relationships — what she will and will not accept — extends to her friends. In season 4 fans will see Melody finally cut off her frenemy and costar, LaTisha Scott.

"When I got to the reunion [last season] and she began to bring up all this past stuff with all these emotions behind it…I knew in that moment that she was still focused on the past," she says. Melody decided then and there to end their relationship, to "cut this hard, stop right now."

Today, the Huntsville, Alabama, resident won't even let Scott into her home. She's that comfortable cutting people off, be it ex-husbands or former friends.

"We need to normalize it being okay for you to set boundaries and for you to say, 'I can walk away from this situation and not feel obligated,' " Melody says.