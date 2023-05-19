Shereé Whitfield Is Stunned When Martell Holt's Friend Confronts Her About His Past Cheating (Exclusive)

Shereé Whitfield is defending her relationship.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Love & Marriage: Huntsville's upcoming episode, the 53-year-old reality star is confronted by Huntsville cast member Tiffany Whitlow about her boyfriend Martell Holt's past infidelity.

"What is it like dating someone who has a reputation of being a cheater?" Whitlow asks the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. "Obviously, he's a great dad, but how do you overcome that? You're strong."

"I am strong, so what's your question?" an uncomfortable Whitfield responds.

Whitlow then double downs. "How does it feel dating someone who cheated openly on someone else?" she asks again.

Stunned by Whitlow's accusations, Whitfield tells her, "I don't agree with that. I do watch your show — you cheated too."

OWN

The clip then cuts to a previous scene on Huntsville where Whitlow admitted, "I was divorced, Louis was divorced. And we've both cheated before."

"Everyone has a past," Whitfield continues telling Whitlow back in their conversation. "As long as you're treating me how I need to be treated and you're respecting me, and you know, we're enjoying each other—"

However, Whitfield doesn't get to finish her sentiments before Whitlow interjects, "Because you put the p---- down like that? You think that's why?"

The scene ends in a tense moment as neither Whitfield, nor Whitlow, know what to say in response to her bold question. Clearly uncomfortable, Whitfield lets out a "whew!"

Martell Holt and Shereé Whitfield. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Whitfield and Holt's relationship was previously questioned on the season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when Kandi Burruss claimed he sent her a private message that he later deleted.

Though Holt, 41, faced other rumors about being with other women while in a relationship with Whitfield — something he adamantly denied — he later admitted to sending Burruss the message but clarified it happened two years ago.

Before connecting with Holt, Whitfield was linked to Tyrone Gilliams. She was also previously married to now-retired NFL player Bob Whitfield. The former couple, who shares children Kairo and Kaleigh, divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage. (The reality star also has a daughter, Tierra, from a past relationship.)

Early in their relationship, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE, "The pair are truly smitten by each other."

"Shereé is a strong, independent woman but at the end of the day, she wants a partner to go on this adventure of life with. He just has to be a real man," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "Martell is certainly more reliable and steady than any of the guys she's dated recently."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on OWN.